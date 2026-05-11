Phoenix Mercury Waive Peyton Williams
Published on May 11, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury News Release
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury have waived forward Peyton Williams.
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