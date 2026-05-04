Chicago Sky Waive Maddy Westbeld, Aicha Coulibaly

Published on May 4, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







CHICAGO - The Chicago Sky announced today they waived forward Maddy Westbeld and guard/forward Aicha Coulibaly.

Westbeld and Coulibaly were both selected by the Sky in the second round of the 2025 WNBA Draft: Westbeld at No. 16 and Coulibaly at No. 22.

Westbeld appeared in 26 games for the Sky in her rookie season, including one start. She averaged 4.1 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 39.5% from three. She had her best career game in the season finale of last season, going for 25 points and seven rebounds against New York. She appeared in the Sky's April 29 preseason game against the Atlanta Dream.

Coulibaly signed her rookie-scale deal with the Sky on April 13. She started both of Chicago's preseason games on April 25 and 29.

Chicago tips off the 2026 regular season on Saturday, May 9 against the expansion Portland Fire on the road at 8 p.m. CT. Follow @chicagosky on all social media platforms and head to sky.wnba.com for the latest news, content and ticket purchasing.







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