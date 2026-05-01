Chicago Sky Waive Megan Nestor, Jordan Hobbs
Published on May 1, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Chicago Sky News Release
CHICAGO - The Chicago Sky announced today they waived forward Megan Nestor and guard Jordan Hobbs.
Both players appeared in each of the Sky's preseason outings. The Sky's roster stands at 16 players.
Chicago tips off the 2026 regular season on Saturday, May 9 against the expansion Portland Fire on the road at 8 p.m. CT. Follow @chicagosky on all social media platforms and head to sky.wnba.com for the latest news, content and ticket purchasing.
Check out the Chicago Sky Statistics
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