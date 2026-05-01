Lynx Announce Schedule Change
Published on May 1, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx News Release
Minneapolis/St. Paul - The Minnesota Lynx today announced the team's home opener against the Atlanta Dream will now take place on Saturday, May 9 at 7:00 p.m. CT.
The game will be available to stream on Victory+. Tickets for all 22 regular season home games are on sale now at www.lynxbasketball.com/tickets.
Check out the Minnesota Lynx Statistics
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