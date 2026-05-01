Game Preview: Fever vs Nigeria Women's National Team (Preseason)

Published on May 1, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







The Fever will have their final tuneup ahead of the start of the 2026 season on Saturday, when they host the Nigeria women's national team at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for their third preseason game.

Indiana is 1-1 so far this preseason, with a 109-91 win last Saturday in New York and a 95-80 loss to Dallas on Thursday night in Indianapolis. The Fever shot just 40 percent from the field and went 4-for-23 (17.4 percent) from 3-point range against the Wings and also allowed 50 points in the paint.

Caitlin Clark was a bright spot in the loss, as the All-Star guard scored 21 points in just 16 minutes of action, going 4-for-6 from the field (2-for-3 from 3-point range) and 11-for-13 from the free throw line while also dishing out four assists. Clark exited early in the third quarter after hitting her knee when she was fouled on a shot attempt, but both Clark and head coach Stephanie White said after the game Clark was feeling okay and was held out for the rest of the exhibition largely as a precaution.

Three key members of the Fever's rotation - All-Star center Aliyah Boston, starting wing Lexie Hull, and veteran guard Ty Harris - have yet to play this preseason due to injury, but one or more could potentially be available on Saturday. None of their injuries are considered long-term concerns.

The Nigerian national team has played two other exhibitions so far this preseason against Los Angeles and Minnesota. They were very competitive against the Lynx, losing 88-79.

The Fever will open the regular season against the Wings on Saturday, May 9.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 1, 2026

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