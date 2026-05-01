Pacers Foundation, City of Terre Haute Celebrate Grand Re-Opening of Herz-Rose Park, Highlighted by New Basketball Court

Published on May 1, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







TERRE HAUTE - The Pacers Foundation and the City of Terre Haute today joined community members, local leaders and students to celebrate the grand re-opening of Herz-Rose Park, marking the completion of a full park redesign and the unveiling of a newly renovated community basketball court.

The reimagined park in the Ryves neighborhood now features a new playground, splash pad, community gathering spaces and public art, creating a fun destination for residents of all ages. As part of that transformation, the Pacers Foundation led the renovation of the park's basketball court, unveiled during today's ribbon-cutting ceremony.

"The reopening of Herz-Rose Park represents an incredible investment in this community, and we're proud to play a role in bringing it to life," said Pacers Foundation Executive Director Erin Bess. "This court is a place for kids and families to come together, stay active and build connections. Through State of Play, we're committed to ensuring communities like Terre Haute have access to spaces that support both physical and mental health."

The project was made possible through a $100,000 investment from the Pacers Foundation as part of its State of Play initiative, an ongoing effort to create safe, high-quality places for youth and families to play across Indiana.

The renovated basketball court is designed to support both structured programming and open play and was developed in collaboration with local stakeholders to reflect the character of the surrounding community. Terre Haute Parks and Recreation will partner with the Boys & Girls Club of Terre Haute to activate the space with ongoing youth programming.

"We're incredibly grateful to the Pacers Foundation and State of Play for bringing this state-of-the-art basketball court to Herz-Rose Park," said Terre Haute Mayor Brandon Sakbun. "It's a game-changing investment for our youth and our community. Along with the park's new amenities, this space is ready to welcome residents of all ages to get outside, stay active and enjoy everything Herz-Rose has to offer."

"The Herz-Rose Park renovation is about giving kids and families in Terre Haute a place to play, get outside together, and feel proud of where they come from," said Superintendent of the Terre Haute Parks & Recreation Department Kilie Smith. "When children see their own handprints built into the arches of their park, they know this place belongs to them-and that's the kind of investment that brings positive change to a community."

The Indiana State Police Alliance also joined the ribbon-cutting ceremony as a partner in the State of Play initiative, supporting the activation and long-term impact of courts across the state.

"The Indiana State Police Alliance is thrilled to join the Pacers Foundation as a partner in the State of Play initiative," said Indiana State Police Alliance Executive Director Cory Martin. "Over the next five years, our $250,000 investment will help bring renewed, vibrant basketball courts to communities throughout Indiana-because we believe every kid in this state deserves a great place to play. We're proud to support a program that prioritizes the physical and mental well-being of Hoosier youth, and we look forward to seeing the impact these courts will have for generations to come."

Herz-Rose Park is the second recipient of a State of Play grant since the program launched, part of the Pacers Foundation's broader commitment to improving youth health and wellness through sport and play. Following the ceremony, families and children participated in activities on the new court, celebrating both the park's transformation and a new space for connection and play.

State of Play reflects the Pacers Foundation's ongoing effort to expand access to high-quality basketball courts for Indiana's youth and families. Community organizations can learn more and apply for a grant by visiting pacersfoundation.org.

This marks the Pacers Foundation's second major initiative in Terre Haute, following the launch of Drive & Dish in partnership with Catholic Charities and Gleaners Food Bank to address local food insecurity.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 1, 2026

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