Johnson's Defense Shines in Home Preseason Debut

Published on April 30, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







Raven Johnson was an elite defender at South Carolina. With two WNBA preseason games under her belt, she looks to be eyeing that designation as a pro, too.

In Johnson's first preseason game she notched six points, eight assists, and three rebounds in 18 minutes. She didn't miss a single shot as Indiana defeated New York, 109-91.

The Fever hosted Dallas on Thursday, and Johnson made her preseason home debut at Gainbridge Fieldhouse against a dynamic Wings backcourt.

Johnson's impact was immediate - she entered the game and dished out a pair of assists in as many minutes. Her experience playing the point guard position for Dawn Staley - who was an all-time great point guard herself - at South Carolina gave Johnson the confidence and skillset to step into a packed Fieldhouse and handle the Fever offense while dominating on defense.

"She's a sponge," coach Stephanie White said. "She wants to learn. She wants to grow...She's not afraid to ask questions. And I think her growth is going to come at a more rapid rate because of that...It's a lot, and a lot comes at rookies fast in the W. I'm just pleased with how quickly she's picking up things, and most importantly, how eager she is to learn and to grow."

Johnson's decision to spend five years in the South Carolina program was a testament to her work ethic and dedication to her game. Now a member of the Indiana Fever, that decision is paying off as she looks at home on a WNBA floor.

She notched three points on Thursday, and recorded another five assists along with five steals.

"She just brings that edge for us on defense," Makayla Timpson said. "She's always winning that category in deflections, if she makes a turnover, she wants to get it back for us...We need that energy on defense."

Johnson did turn the ball over in the first quarter, but stole it back just three seconds later. That steal led to a Timpson bucket that put the Fever up by five points.

Her 6-foot-2 wingspan creates chaos on defense - she recorded five steals on Thursday, but the Fever gave her credit for more havoc than the box score captured.

"We chart every deflection," Caitlin Clark said. "So even if it's not categorized as a steal on the box, she's still getting [credit for] that...That affects an offensive possession a lot.

"That's what she can bring to this team, is that defensive mindset. She's picking up 94 feet every single time, she's bringing the energy every single time she's in, and I think her continuing to do that will be huge for us."

Johnson's value doesn't stop on the defensive side of the ball. She's a capable ball handler and playmaker, and is a critical piece of Indiana's guard depth. With teams picking Clark up 94 feet from the basket, Johnson's ability to bring the ball up the floor and initiate offense is key.

"I love her energy," White said. "...We've got to find minutes for her. And we've got to find minutes for her in a good rotation."

Johnson and the Fever are back in action at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, May 2 as they host the Nigerian national team at 7:00 PM ET.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 30, 2026

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