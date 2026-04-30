Toronto Tempo Waive Dara Mabrey, Maddison Rocci, and Kristy Wallace

Published on April 30, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Toronto Tempo News Release







TORONTO - Today, the Toronto Tempo announced the team has waived guards Dara Mabrey, Maddison Rocci, and Kristy Wallace. All three players previously signed training camp contracts and appeared in the team's first preseason game of the season on April 29 vs. the Connecticut Sun.

Rocci scored 11 points and had three assists in 14 minutes off the bench Wednesday night. Wallace added five points and three assists against the Sun, while Mabrey finished with three rebounds and one assist.

See below for the Tempo's updated roster (as of April 30, 2026):

# Name Pos. Hgt. DOB Exp. From College

22 Julie Allemand G 5'8 July 7, 1996 3 Belgium --

4 Elizabeth Balogun F 6'2 September 9, 2000 R USA Duke

10 María Conde* W 6'1 January 14, 1997 R Spain --

14 Temi Fágbénlé C 6'4 September 8, 1992 5 United Kingdom Southern California

21 Isabelle Harrison F 6'3 September 27, 1993 8 USA Tennessee

12 Lexi Held G 5'10 December 28, 1999 1 USA DePaul

2 Laura Juškaitė W 6'2 September 22, 1997 R Lithuania --

7 Teonni Key F 6'5 July 10, 2003 R USA Kentucky

33 Kitija Laksa* W 6'1 May 21, 1996 1 Latvia South Florida

3 Marina Mabrey G 5'11 September 14, 1996 7 USA Notre Dame

31 Nina Milić* C 6'3 April 12, 1994 2 Bosnia and Herzegovina --

11 Kia Nurse G 6'0 February 22, 1996 7 Canada Connecticut

13 Aaliyah Nye G 6'0 August 14, 2002 1 USA Alabama

1 Kiki Rice G 5'11 January 14, 2004 R USA UCLA

8 Nyara Sabally F 6'5 February 26, 2000 3 Germany Oregon

20 Brittney Sykes W 5'9 February 7, 1994 9 USA Syracuse

*Denotes late arrival.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 30, 2026

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