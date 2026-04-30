Indiana Fever Announce Local Broadcast Schedule, Including Expanded TV and Radio Programming for 2026 Season

Published on April 30, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Today, the Indiana Fever announced details of the team's 2026 local broadcast schedule, including the introduction of pregame and postgame shows for radio coverage, as well as a weekly, Wednesday night radio show focusing on all things Fever.

Entering their 27th WNBA season, the Fever have renewed agreements with TEGNA to air select games free over-the-air on WTHR and WALV, as well as Radio One for radio coverage, while also continuing the team's direct-to-consumer streaming service, Fever Direct.

How to Watch/Listen:

Fever fans across the greater Indianapolis area will be able to watch 18 games locally on WTHR or WALV, with Pat Boylan (play-by-play), Debbie Antonelli (analyst) and Kelsie Kasper (sideline) returning on the call. WTHR will carry 13 games, while five games will be available on sister station WALV. In addition to central Indiana games on WTHR and WALV, Fever games will also air on stations across many other Midwest markets.

All Fever preseason and regular season games, home and away, will be broadcast live on 93.5/107.5 The Fan, featuring returning voices John Nolan (play-by-play) and Bria Goss (analyst). Fans can tune into all Fever games on the Old National Bank Radio Network over the airwaves or live on 1075thefan.com.

Fans are encouraged to check local listings or visit FeverBasketball.com/WhereToWatch for a complete viewing guide and the most up-to-day broadcast information.

Expanded Shoulder Programming:

New this season, all 44 regular season games plus the team's April 30 and May 2 preseason games on Radio One will feature expanded shoulder programming, with a pregame show beginning 30 minutes before each tip-off and a postgame show immediately following the final whistle. Mick Tidrow, voice of the Ball State Cardinals, joins the Fever broadcast team as host for both the pregame and postgame shows.

93.5/107.5 The Fan will also debut "Fever Weekly", an hour-long show that will air at 6:30 p.m. ET Wednesday nights, delivering commentary and analysis, insider access, and the most up-to-date news on the Indiana Fever.

Fever Direct:

After a successful debut last season, Fever Direct - the team's first-ever direct-to-consumer streaming service - returns allowing fans to access up to 18 games across web, tablets, mobile devices and connected Smart TVs, starting today.

Powered by Deltatre, Fever Direct is available for just $29.99 for the season, also allowing fans the ability to access full game replays. The service is available to fans living within the Indiana Fever approved region across the Midwest, with sign up information and a full list of eligible U.S. zip codes is available here.

2026 Indiana Fever Local Broadcast Schedule

Date Opponent Venue Time (ET) Local Broadcast Streaming

Thurs., April 30 Preseason: Dallas Wings Gainbridge Fieldhouse 3 p.m. 93.1 WIBC

Sat., May 2 Preseason: Nigeria WNT Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7 p.m. WALV & 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Sat., May 9 Dallas Wings Gainbridge Fieldhouse 1 p.m. 93.1 WIBC

Wed., May 13 at Los Angeles Sparks Crypto.com Arena 10:30 p.m. 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Fri., May 15 Washington Mystics Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7:30 p.m. 93.1 WIBC

Sun., May 17 Seattle Storm Gainbridge Fieldhouse 6 p.m. WALV & 93.1 WIBC Fever Direct

Wed., May 20 Portland Fire Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7 p.m. WALV & 93.1 WIBC Fever Direct

Fri., May 22 Golden State Valkyries Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7:30 p.m. 93.1 WIBC

Thurs., May 28 at Golden State Valkyries Chase Center 10 p.m. 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Sat., May 30 at Portland Fire Moda Center 8 p.m. 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Thurs., June 4 Atlanta Dream (cc) Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7 p.m. 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Sat., June 6 at New York Liberty (cc) Barclays Center 8 p.m. 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Mon., June 8 at Washington Mystics (cc) CareFirst Arena 7 p.m. WTHR & 93.5/107.5 The Fan Fever Direct

Thurs., June 11 Chicago Sky (cc) Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7 p.m. WTHR & 93.5/107.5 The Fan Fever Direct

Sat., June 13 at Connecticut Sun (cc) Mohegan Sun Arena 6 p.m. WTHR & 93.5/107.5 The Fan Fever Direct

Tues., June 16 Toronto Tempo (cc) Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7 p.m. WALV & 93.5/107.5 The Fan Fever Direct

Thurs., June 18 Atlanta Dream Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7:30 p.m. WTHR & 93.5/107.5 The Fan Fever Direct

Sat., June 20 at Atlanta Dream Gateway Center Arena 1 p.m. 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Mon., June 22 Phoenix Mercury Gainbridge Fieldhouse 8 p.m. WTHR & 93.5/107.5 The Fan Fever Direct

Wed., June 24 Phoenix Mercury Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7:30 p.m. WTHR & 93.5/107.5 The Fan Fever Direct

Sat., June 27 Los Angeles Sparks Gainbridge Fieldhouse 8 p.m. 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Sun., July 5 at Las Vegas Aces T-Mobile Arena 7 p.m. 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Wed., July 8 at Los Angeles Sparks Crypto.com Arena 10 p.m. WTHR & 93.5/107.5 The Fan Fever Direct

Thurs., July 9 at Phoenix Mercury Mortgage Matchup Center 10 p.m. WTHR & 93.5/107.5 The Fan Fever Direct

Sun., July 12 at Las Vegas Aces Michelob ULTRA Arena 9 p.m. 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Wed., July 15 Golden State Valkyries Gainbridge Fieldhouse 8 p.m. WTHR & 93.5/107.5 The Fan Fever Direct

Fri., July 17 Seattle Storm Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7:30 p.m. 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Sat., July 18 New York Liberty Gainbridge Fieldhouse 8 p.m. 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Wed., July 22 Connecticut Sun Gainbridge Fieldhouse 8 p.m. WTHR & 93.5/107.5 The Fan Fever Direct

Tues., July 28 at Seattle Storm Climate Pledge Arena 9:30 p.m. WALV & 93.5/107.5 The Fan Fever Direct

Fri., July 31 at Portland Fire Moda Center 10 p.m. WTHR & 93.5/107.5 The Fan Fever Direct

Sun., Aug. 2 at Minnesota Lynx Target Center 1 p.m. 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Thurs., Aug. 6 Las Vegas Aces Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7 p.m. 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Sat., Aug. 8 at Chicago Sky United Center 3:30 p.m. 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Tues., Aug. 11 New York Liberty Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7:30 p.m. 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Fri., Aug. 14 Dallas Wings Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7:30 p.m. 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Sun., Aug. 16 at Atlanta Dream Gateway Center Arena 5 p.m. 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Tues., Aug. 18 at Toronto Tempo Scotiabank Arena 7 p.m. WALV & 93.5/107.5 The Fan Fever Direct

Thurs., Aug. 20 at Dallas Wings American Airlines Center 8 p.m. WTHR & 93.5/107.5 The Fan Fever Direct

Sat., Aug. 22 at New York Liberty Barclays Center 7 p.m. 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Sun., Aug. 23 at Chicago Sky Wintrust Arena 7 p.m. 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Fri., Aug. 28 Connecticut Sun Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7:30 p.m. 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Fri., Sept. 18 at Toronto Tempo Coca-Cola Coliseum 7:30 p.m. 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Sun., Sept. 20 Washington Mystics Gainbridge Fieldhouse 4 p.m. WTHR & 93.5/107.5 The Fan Fever Direct

Tues., Sept. 22 Minnesota Lynx Gainbridge Fieldhouse 8 p.m. 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Thurs., Sept. 24 at Minnesota Lynx Target Center 8 p.m. 93.5/107.5 The Fan







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