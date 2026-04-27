Indiana Fever Seek Local Artist for Mural Inside Player Garage at New Sports Performance Center

Published on April 27, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







Indianapolis - The Indiana Fever are searching for a central Indiana artist to design and hand-paint a mural on the interior wall of the player parking garage at the new Indiana Fever Sports Performance Center, currently under construction.

Applications are due by July 5 and an artist will be selected by July 31. The mural will be painted in early 2027, ahead of the facility's opening.

Measuring 21 feet by 10 feet, the mural is intended to energize and inspire players as they enter the facility. The design will illustrate the intensity, excitement and elite skill of professional women's basketball through fun, street-art-inspired aesthetic. While the mural may incorporate Fever colors and uniforms across eras, it will take an interpretive approach and will not include player portraits or official team logos.

A Request for Qualifications (RFQ) will be released on April 27, 2026. Interested applicants may attend a virtual workshop on June 15 to learn more about the project and how best to present their interest.

Eligible applicants are professional mural artists over the age of 18 and living in central Indiana, including Boone, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson, Marion, Morgan or Shelby counties. Interested artists may apply online through the Indy Arts Council's application portal at indyarts.grantplatform.com.

The mural initiative, which includes the previously announced north wall mural project, underscores a commitment to supporting local artists and enhancing the facility experience with high-impact artwork.

Questions may be directed to Tiffany Black Behzad, Project Manager, at tiffany@tblack.co or (317) 796-8793.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.