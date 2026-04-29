Game Preview: Fever vs Wings (Preseason)
Published on April 29, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever News Release
Indiana Fever vs Dallas Wings (Preseason)
Thursday, April 30, 2026
Gainbridge Fieldhouse | 3:00 p.m. ET
Broadcast Information
TV: ION
Radio: 93.1 WIBC
GAME PREVIEW:
The Fever take the floor at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the first time this season on Thursday, when they host the Dallas Wings for a preseason contest. It will be the second preseason game for the Fever, who won 109-91 in New York on Saturday, and the first for the Fever.
Thursday's exhibition will also be a preview of the season opener, as the Fever and Wings are set to meet on Saturday, May 9 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on the first day of the regular season.
The Fever had a strong showing against the Liberty on Saturday, shooting 51.3 percent from the field and 11-for-26 from 3-point range. All-WNBA guard Kelsey Mitchell led the way with 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting. New veteran guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough added 18 points, four rebounds, two assists, and two steals off the bench, while first-round draft pick Raven Johnson impressed in her professional debut with six points on 3-of-3 shooting, eight assists, three rebounds, two blocks, and one steal.
Indiana was missing a few key pieces on Saturday. All-Star center Aliyah Boston (lower leg), starting wing Lexie Hull (hamstring), and veteran guard Ty Harris (knee) all missed the game due to minor injuries, while center Damiris Dantas had yet to arrive in Indianapolis due to visa issues. Dantas joined the team this week and should be available on Thursday. Head coach Stephanie White was unsure if any of the three injured players would be available against Dallas.
The Wings had the first overall pick for the second straight year and selected guard Azzi Fudd out of Connecticut. Fudd will be reunited with her former UConn teammate Paige Bueckers, the reigning Rookie of the Year. Between Fudd, Bueckers, Caitlin Clark, and Boston, the Wings and the Fever boast the last four number-one picks in the WNBA Draft.
The Wings have some familiar faces on their roster, which includes three former Fever players in Odyssey Sims, Grace Berger, and Lindsay Allen.
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