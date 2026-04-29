Sparks Retiring DeLisha Milton-Jones' No. 8 Jersey

Published on April 29, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks News Release







LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Sparks will honor franchise legend DeLisha Milton-Jones by retiring her jersey during a special halftime ceremony on Tuesday, July 28, when the Sparks host the New York Liberty at 7 p.m. at Crypto.com Arena.

One of the most accomplished players in franchise history, Milton-Jones played a pivotal role in the Sparks' success, helping the team secure its first two championships, back-to-back sweeps in 2001 and 2002. The forward averaged 17.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per game during the 2021 WNBA Finals, while shooting 72.2% from the field. In Game 1 of the next year's Finals, Milton-Jones played all 40 minutes, scoring 17 points (7-for-11 FG; 3-for-3 FT), with six rebounds, three blocks and two steals. Known for her tenacious, fiery and intense defense, former Sparks Head Coach Michael Cooper dubbed her "D-Nasty," and the nickname stuck.

"Moments like this are well worth the wait," Milton-Jones said. "I'm filled with pure joy and gratitude knowing my day has come to receive flowers of this magnitude for the legacy I've left within the game of basketball and the Sparks organization. I'm honored to be recognized in this way and incredibly elated to take my place in the rafters alongside my forever teammates Penny Toler, Lisa Leslie and Candace Parker. Ephesians 3:20 reminds us that if you wait on the Lord, He will give you exceedingly and abundantly more than you ask for. Just be patient and trust Him!"

Milton-Jones' jersey retirement will celebrate her lasting impact on the franchise, the league and the game of basketball. The ceremony will take place at halftime and will feature special guests, tributes, and in-game recognition of her career achievements.

"DeLisha Milton-Jones represents the very best of the Los Angeles Sparks, with excellence, leadership and an unwavering commitment to winning," said Raegan Pebley, Los Angeles Sparks general manager. "Her contributions to our championships and her impact on generations of players and fans make this honor not only well deserved, but a meaningful part of celebrating and preserving the legacy of our franchise."

The Sparks legend remains a cornerstone of the organization's legacy on and off the court, and in the record books. Milton-Jones ranks third in franchise history in blocks (245), and with 344 games played for Los Angeles, she is one of just five players in team annals to eclipse the 300-game mark. She also stands fourth in points (4,018), field goals (1,509), rebounds (1,882), steals (440), minutes (10,384), Win Shares and Defensive Win Shares. Playing 11 seasons for the purple and gold, Milton-Jones represented L.A. in the 2000 WNBA All-Star Game and holds the franchise record for both points in an opening quarter (18) and scoring in a first half (27 points). Her 45.9 field-goal percentage and 683 assists as a Spark, respectively, place her seventh and eighth on the Sparks' all-time charts.

In her WNBA career, Milton-Jones ranks fourth all-time in games played, seventh in team wins, eighth in minutes, 12th in steals, 14th in rebounds and 22nd in scoring. Among players with at least 10 made three-pointers in WNBA postseason history, Milton-Jones' 45.9% figure from beyond the arc (39-for-85) ranks 10th all-time.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Sparks.WNBA.com.







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