Sparks Announce 2026 Spectrum SportsNet Broadcast Schedule

Published on April 29, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks News Release







LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Sparks announced today their local broadcast schedule for the 2026 regular season. Spectrum SportsNet returns for its 14th consecutive season as the official TV home of the Sparks, with the first local broadcast scheduled to tip off on May 10 at 3 p.m. against the defending champion Las Vegas Aces. Spectrum SportsNet's live game coverage includes 27 regular season games - 15 home games and 12 road games. This schedule may be subject to change.

Sparks games will air live this upcoming season on ABC, CBS, ESPN, ION, NBC, Peacock, Prime Video, USA Network and NBA TV. The team's first nationally televised contest will take place Opening Night at home against the defending champion Las Vegas Aces and broadcast on the USA Network. From June 21 through July 13, the Sparks will play a franchise-record seven consecutive nationally broadcast games. Seven of Los Angeles' final nine regular-season contests will be played in front of a national television audience.

2026 Broadcast Team

Mary Murphy returns to the broadcast booth for her third consecutive season as analyst and ninth year calling Sparks games. Murphy previously called Sparks games for Spectrum SportsNet from 2014-2019 and brings extensive national experience across WNBA and college basketball, having worked with ESPN, CBS, Big Ten Network, Westwood One, and the Pac-12 Network. A native of Chicago, Illinois, Murphy played collegiate basketball at Northwestern University, where she was a two-year captain, and later earned her MBA from the University of Notre Dame. She coached at the collegiate level for 16 years, including eight seasons as head coach at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and served as the first general manager and head coach of the WNBA's Sacramento Monarchs.

Rahshaun Haylock returns for his sixth season as the Sparks' play-by-play voice. Haylock is also a sports reporter at KTLA and the voice of the South Bay Lakers. Prior to joining the Sparks broadcast team, he served as a host and reporter for FOX Sports West/Prime Ticket, covering the CIF Southern Section Game of the Week and college basketball. A Los Angeles native, Haylock graduated from California State University, Northridge and is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists.

Nikki Kay is back for her fourth season as the Sparks' sideline reporter. Kay previously served as a sideline reporter for the Los Angeles Galaxy for two seasons and currently serves as a reporter at Spectrum News 1, where she has been covering professional sports and telling athlete stories across Southern California for the past seven years. A UCLA graduate and Southern California native, Kay grew up in Santa Barbara playing soccer, basketball, and volleyball.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 29, 2026

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