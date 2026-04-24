Sparks Unveil "Origin" Jersey

Published on April 24, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks News Release







LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Sparks today unveiled their "Origin" jersey, a bold new uniform that pays tribute to the franchise's history while channeling the culture and energy of Los Angeles.

Rooted in the team's beginnings, the Origin jersey blends classic design elements with modern detailing, reflecting both the legacy of the Sparks and the evolution of the game. The uniform serves as a visual bridge between the generations of players who have defined the franchise and those leading it forward today.

"The Origin jersey is a celebration of where it all began," said Tracie Jackson, Sparks Sr. Vice President of Marketing and Communications. "It honors the players, moments and city that built this franchise and laid the foundation for everything that has followed."

The design draws from iconic Sparks aesthetics, reinterpreted through a contemporary lens. From color and typography to subtle detailing, each element reflects Los Angeles in its style, attitude and influence on sport and culture.

The Origin jersey will be worn during select games throughout the Sparks' 30th season and serves as a key expression of the team's broader anniversary storytelling, connecting past, present and future both on and off the court.

As part of the WNBA's 30th season, the Sparks will also participate in the league's first-ever retro program, the WNBA Court Origins. The initiative celebrates three decades of the league and highlights three of its original franchises, the Sparks, New York Liberty and Phoenix Mercury. The program will be highlighted by "WNBA Court Origins Nights," nationally televised matchups that connect generations of players and fans while revisiting the league's earliest era.

These games will feature throwback elements across the in-arena experience and broadcast presentation, with players wearing WNBA Nike Court Origins Edition uniforms and warm-ups, alongside a Wilson Court Origins Edition game ball featuring 1997-era branding.

Here are images of and a video featuring the Los Angeles Sparks Court Origins Edition jersey.

The Sparks will tip off their 30th season on May 10 at Crypto.com Arena against the Las Vegas Aces, welcoming fans to be part of a historic year for the franchise.







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