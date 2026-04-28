Stacy Johns Named LA Sparks President

Published on April 28, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks News Release







LOS ANGELES - Longtime sports executive Stacy Johns has been named President of the Los Angeles Sparks, the team announced today. Johns brings extensive leadership experience across professional sports and has also been deeply committed to advancing equity in sports and beyond through mentorship, accessibility and community-focused leadership.

Most recently, Johns served as CEO at Bay FC of the National Women's Soccer League, overseeing all business operations for the club. Previously, as Chief Business Officer for Major League Soccer's Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) and BMO Stadium, she helped deliver several industry-defining firsts, including the largest naming rights deal in MLS history and the league's first billion-dollar club valuation. Under her leadership, BMO Stadium became a globally recognized entertainment destination, surpassing 1 million tickets sold for three consecutive years and earning recognition from Pollstar and Billboard as a top global touring venue.

"This opportunity brings together two things that matter deeply to me - leading an iconic franchise at a pivotal moment for women's basketball and being back in Los Angeles with my family full-time," said Johns. "Having been part of building something special at LAFC, I've seen what's possible in this market, and I'm incredibly energized by the opportunity to help build something meaningful here - building on the Sparks' legacy while shaping what comes next."

In addition to her U.S.-based leadership, Johns also played a key role in the Red & Gold Football joint venture with FC Bayern Munich, focused on international player development, and served as a Board Member for the European Football Clubs (EFC), recognized by UEFA and FIFA as the sole independent body representing European clubs.

Prior to LAFC, the Indiana native spent 16 years with the NFL's Indianapolis Colts, where she held senior leadership roles in finance, including six years as Vice President of Finance and Human Resources. During her tenure, she helped form and oversee the club's business and data strategy group, supporting long-term growth and decision-making. She began her career as a CPA with Ernst & Young and Eli Lilly.

Johns has been recognized as a Women in Sports Events (WISE) Women of Inspiration and a Sports Business Journal Game Changer. During her LAFC/BMO tenure, the club earned honors including the Globe Soccer Awards Best Club Branding Award and Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year recognition, as well as multiple awards reflecting leadership in equity and inclusion, including the U.S. Soccer Federation Kevin Payne Community Impact Award, the National Hispanic Media Coalition Community Impact Award, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles "Dream Builder" recognition, and the Violet Visionary Award from the Latino Equality Alliance.

Johns earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting (Cum Laude) from Butler University. She has three children, Vivian, Camille and Charlie.







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