Chicago Sky Waive Sidney Cooks
Published on April 28, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Chicago Sky News Release
CHICAGO - The Chicago Sky announced today they waived forward Sidney Cooks.
Cooks appeared in the Sky's April 25 preseason game against Phoenix.
Chicago tips off the 2026 regular season on Saturday, May 9 against the expansion Portland Fire on the road at 8 p.m. CT. Follow @chicagosky on all social media platforms and head to sky.wnba.com for the latest news, content and ticket purchasing.
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