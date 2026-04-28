Storm Announce New 2026 Game Day Experiences

Published on April 28, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm today unveiled a slate of new game day experiences for the 2026 season at Climate Pledge Arena, designed to enhance the fan experience, including the debut of Storm Surge games, nights dedicated to celebrating and uplifting the communities that shape Seattle. From exclusive giveaways and pregame fan fests to limited-edition merchandise and immersive in-arena moments, the Storm is creating a can't-miss atmosphere all season long.

Storm Surge:

Storm Surge games will be featured throughout the season, spotlighting local leaders, creators and changemakers while highlighting the culture, history and contributions of the communities they represent. Through in-arena storytelling, special recognitions and community partnerships, the initiative is designed to amplify voices, build awareness and inspire action, ensuring the energy inside Climate Pledge Arena extends beyond the game and into meaningful impact across the city. Storm Surge Games include:

AANHPI Night: May 20

Black Excellence Night: June 12

Pride Night: June 27

Inclusion Night: August 10

Kicks for Equality: August 16

Native American Heritage Night: August 26

Believe in Women Night: September 1

2026 Giveaways:

Fans can also look forward to unique and exciting giveaways at select home games throughout the season. Opening Night presented by Providence Swedish (May 8) will kick things off with a Storm-branded water bottle for the first 5,000 fans, followed by exclusive items such as a Starbucks x Storm bucket hat (June 27), BECU x Storm felt pennant (July 7), a Hello Kitty x Storm plush keychain (July 20), a Dominique Malonga Funko POP for the first 5,000 fans (September 17) and Amazon-sponsored woven blankets at Fan Appreciation Night (Sept. 23).

Fan Fests:

The Storm will host new fan fests on the west side of the Climate Pledge Arena plaza for five select home games, featuring food trucks, a beer garden, prize giveaways, photo stations and more. Fans are encouraged to arrive early on June 12 (Black Excellence Night), June 27 (Pride Night presented by Starbucks), July 4 Rivalry Night, August 16 (Kicks for Equality supported by BECU and Symetra) and August 30 (Back to School Night presented by Premera Blue Cross) to experience the full fan fest atmosphere before tip-off.

Storm Swag:

This season, the Storm has partnered with four local artists to design exclusive collections honoring Black Excellence, Pride, Native American Heritage and women empowerment, with releases tied to key theme nights throughout the season. The Storm will also debut special merchandise in celebration of the WNBA's 30th season. New merchandise will be available all season long at the Seattle Storm Team Shop located behind section 9, inside the Seattle Center Armory and at concourse pop-ups around the arena.

Friday Night Lights:

Join us for "Friday Night Lights" and watch the arena light up as thousands of fans cheer on the Seattle Storm. Four Friday home games this season (May 8, May 22, June 12 and August 14) will feature LED wristbands for every fan in attendance.

For more information or to purchase tickets for the upcoming season, visit http://storm.wnba.com or call (206)-217-WNBA (9622).







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 28, 2026

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