Connecticut Sun Acquire Kyla Oldacre
Published on April 28, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun News Release
Uncasville, CT -Today, the Connecticut Sun announced that the team has been awarded Kyla Oldacre on a waiver claim. Per team policy, details of the contract were not announced.
Oldacre, a 6-6 center, comes to Connecticut after a training camp stint with the Dallas Wings and an accomplished collegiate career at Texas. As a senior, she helped lead the Longhorns to the SEC Tournament Championship title and the team's second consecutive NCAA Final Four appearance after averaging a career-best 10.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks. Oldacre departs Texas with a 70-8 record and ranks as the program's all-time leader in Win Shares Per 40 Minutes (.339). Prior to her time in Austin, Oldacre spent time with the University of Miami from 2022-24 and was part of the Hurricanes' first-ever NCAA Elite Eight appearance.
The Connecticut Sun hosts its 2026 WNBA regular season Home Opener presented by TD on May 10 against the Seattle Storm at 1:00pm ET at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now:HERE.
Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For additional information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com.
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