Connecticut Sun Acquire Kyla Oldacre

Published on April 28, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT -Today, the Connecticut Sun announced that the team has been awarded Kyla Oldacre on a waiver claim. Per team policy, details of the contract were not announced.

Oldacre, a 6-6 center, comes to Connecticut after a training camp stint with the Dallas Wings and an accomplished collegiate career at Texas. As a senior, she helped lead the Longhorns to the SEC Tournament Championship title and the team's second consecutive NCAA Final Four appearance after averaging a career-best 10.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks. Oldacre departs Texas with a 70-8 record and ranks as the program's all-time leader in Win Shares Per 40 Minutes (.339). Prior to her time in Austin, Oldacre spent time with the University of Miami from 2022-24 and was part of the Hurricanes' first-ever NCAA Elite Eight appearance.

The Connecticut Sun hosts its 2026 WNBA regular season Home Opener presented by TD on May 10 against the Seattle Storm at 1:00pm ET at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now:HERE.

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For additional information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 28, 2026

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