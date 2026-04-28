Kathryn Westbeld Tears ACL, to Miss Season
WNBA Phoenix Mercury

Kathryn Westbeld Tears ACL, to Miss Season

Published on April 28, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury News Release


Phoenix Mercury forward Kathryn Westbeld will miss the 2026 WNBA season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her right knee. The injury occurred while playing with her club overseas.

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