Golden State Valkyries Waive Caroline Ducharme

Published on April 28, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries announced today that they have waived guard Caroline Ducharme.

For more information on the Valkyries please visit valkyries.com.

About the Golden State Valkyries

The Golden State Valkyries are a professional women's basketball team competing in the WNBA. Based in Oakland at the Sephora Performance Center and playing home games at Chase Center in San Francisco, the Valkyries made history in their inaugural 2025 season by breaking the all-time WNBA attendance record with 22 consecutive regular-season sellouts, and are led on court by 2025 WNBA Coach of the Year Natalie Nakase. Rooted in Norse mythology, Valkyries are a host of warrior women who are fearless and unwavering - flying through air and sea alike. This brand is Golden State's modern interpretation of Valkyries: strong, bold, and fierce. For Golden State Valkyries' assets, including team logos, CLICK HERE. For more information, please visit valkyries.com.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.