Connecticut Sun Announce Commemorative Ticket Program

Published on April 28, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced the launch of its Commemorative Ticket Program for the 2026 season.

The Commemorative Ticket Program allows fans to purchase a special physical ticket designed for display and keepsake use only. These tickets are not valid for game entry, but offer fans a tangible way to mark memorable games and celebrate their role in the legacy of the Connecticut Sun.

The ticket can be purchased for any Connecticut Sun home game but is not a valid ticket for entry. Tickets will be customized with information from any game, including date, opponent, time and arena. The option is available for all Connecticut Sun home games, including those played at PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford and the team's game at TD Garden in Boston. Fans will also have the option to add a clear display case at checkout.

To purchase a commemorative ticket, fans can visit HERE.

The Connecticut Sun hosts its 2026 WNBA regular season Home Opener presented by TD on May 10 against the Seattle Storm at 1:00pm ET at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now.

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. Foradditionalinformation or topurchaseseason tickets, visitwww.connecticutsun.com.







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