New York Liberty Re-Sign Marine Johannès

Published on April 28, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







NEW YORK - The New York Liberty re-signed guard Marine Johannès, the team announced today.

"Marine has been part of this organization since 2019, and that continuity means a lot to us," said Jonathan Kolb, General Manager, New York Liberty. "She brings a unique blend of creativity and shot making to the floor, and her feel for the game energizes both the team and the fanbase. The coaching staff is eager to help unlock her full potential in the WNBA this season."

Johannès, a 510 guard, rejoins the Liberty after spending the 2025-26 international season with Galatasaray, where she averaged 8.8 points, 2.7 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game during the Turkish KBSL regular season. The Lisieux, France native originally signed a training camp contract with New York ahead of the 2019 WNBA season and has appeared in 122 games (20 starts) over four seasons with the Liberty, averaging 7.4 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. Marine currently ranks among the top-10 players in Liberty franchise history in 3pointers made (201) and second alltime in points scored off the bench (689).

Johannès also won a silver medal with France at the 2024 Paris Olympics, ranking second in total threepointers made with 14 and becoming the only player in the tournament to knock down at least five threepointers in multiple games.

The Liberty begin their historic 30th season at Barclays Center with the team's home opener on Friday, May 8 vs. the Connecticut Sun. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster. To learn more and explore additional ticketing options, including group tickets and partial season plans, visit liberty.wnba.com/tickets.







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