Chicago Sky Announce Lendistry as Official Small Business Lending Partner

Published on April 28, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







CHICAGO - The Chicago Sky today announced a new multi-year partnership with Lendistry, naming the organization the Official Small Business Lending Partner of the team. As part of the agreement, Lendistry will receive prominent baseline branding at Chicago Sky home games, one of the most visible in-game assets for the 2026 season.

The partnership will extend beyond the court through meaningful community investment, with Lendistry serving as the presenting partner of the Chicago Sky Foundation's Women's Small Business Cohort (WSBC). The WSBC is the Sky Foundation's flagship program supporting women entrepreneurs across the Chicagoland area.

"The Chicago Sky are so proud to partner with Lendistry to amplify our shared mission of investing in small businesses by supporting our Women's Small Business Cohort and Skytown community," said Alex Teodosi, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. "We see limitless opportunities to extend Lendistry's enduring support of women's sports, local communities, and an existing partnership with Sky player and Lendistry ambassador Azurá Stevens."

Through its baseline placement, Lendistry will be integrated into the Sky's in-arena and broadcast presentation throughout the season, providing consistent visibility during home games and key league moments. Lendistry will also be joining the local Chicago All-Star Host Committee.

"Lendistry is a proud supporter of women's sports and these incredible athletes," said Leeann Lynch, founding member and Chief Operating Officer of Lendistry. "This partnership allows us to show up in a powerful way on the court while continuing to invest in women entrepreneurs and the communities they serve."

As the presenting partner of the WSBC, Lendistry will help power the program's sixth year, providing resources, mentorship, and funding opportunities to women small business owners throughout the region.

The WSBC is an annual initiative supporting women entrepreneurs across the Chicagoland area. Twelve selected participants will take part in a four-week program focused on financial infrastructure, marketing and customer acquisition, team building and operational capacity.

The program will culminate in a live pitch competition in late July, when four participants will each be awarded $20,000 to support their businesses.

"As the cohort continues to grow, so does our responsibility to be intentional," said Chicago Sky Foundation Executive Director Awvee Storey. "By identifying the specific needs of each business and building our programming around those areas with the help of Lendistry, we're able to create more impactful outcomes and better position these women for long-term success."

Applications for the 2026 Women's Small Business Cohort open May 4 and close May 15, with participants announced May 30.

In addition to the competition, the Chicago Sky will host a panel titled "Scale & Grow: The Power of Collaboration" on June 17 before their home matchup against the New York Liberty. The event is designed to provide networking and learning opportunities for women small business owners across the region. Additional details regarding attendance will be announced in the coming weeks.







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