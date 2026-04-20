The U to Air Two Chicago Sky Preseason Games

Published on April 20, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







CHICAGO - Weigel Broadcasting Co., WCIU, The U, will air two Chicago Sky preseason games in April ahead of their 2026 schedule. The U is the local broadcast television partner of the Chicago Sky and is seen on Channel 26.

The U will broadcast the Sky at Phoenix Mercury at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Saturday, April 25 at 3:00 p.m. (CST). The matchup between the two teams is the first WNBA game ever played in the state of South Dakota and the first preseason matchup between the two teams in franchise history.

On Wednesday, April 29, The U will feature the Sky vs. Atlanta Dream at Wintrust Arena at 6:00 p.m.(CST). The teams have squared off twice in previous preseasons with each team taking home a win.

The U will be announcing its full Chicago Sky regular season broadcast schedule in the coming weeks.

WCIU, The U is seen on WCIU, Channel 26.1, Xfinity 183/1026, Astound TV 6, Dish 26, DirecTV 26, DirecTV Stream, Spectrum Charter 22/616, U-Verse 10/1010, YouTube TV and FuboTV.







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