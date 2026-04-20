Minnesota Lynx Announce Training Camp Roster

Published on April 20, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







Minneapolis/St. Paul - The Minnesota Lynx today announced the team's complete training camp roster for the 2026 season. Training camp is set to open on Sunday, April 19 at The Courts at Mayo Clinic Square. Minnesota will tip off its preseason schedule on April 25 against the Washington Mystics at CareFirst Arena at 6:30 p.m. CT.

2026 Minnesota Lynx Training Camp Roster

No. Player Pos. Ht. Birthdate College/Year Exp.

20 Amaya Battle G 5-11 11/4/2003 Minnesota '26 R

22 Emma Čechová* F 6-5 7/12/2004 Czech Republic R

12 Nia Coffey F 6-1 6/11/1995 Northwestern '17 9

24 Napheesa Collier F 6-1 9/23/1996 Connecticut '19 7

8 Antonia Delaere F 5-11 8/1/1994 Belgium R

44 Aubrey Griffin G/F 6-1 11/6/2001 Connecticut '25 R

11 Eliška Hamzová G 6-0 10/1/2001 Czech Republic R

1 Natasha Howard* F 6-3 9/2/1991 Florida State '14 12

14 Dorka Juhász* F 6-5 12/18/1999 Connecticut '23 2

2 Liatu King F 6-0 2/10/2002 Notre Dame '25 1

7 Anastasiia Olairi Kosu* F 6-1 4/21/2005 Russia 1

28 Ra Shaya Kyle F 6-6 3/6/2002 Miami '26 R

15 Jade Masogayo F 6-3 7/17/2004 Colorado '26 R

21 Kayla McBride G 5-11 6/25/1992 Notre Dame '14 12

5 Olivia Miles G 5-10 1/29/2003 Texas Christian '26 R

9 Saylor Poffenbarger G 6-2 4/14/2003 Maryland '26 R

4 Reigan Richardson G 5-11 2/16/2003 Duke '25 R

00 Jaylyn Sherrod G 5-7 10/21/2001 Colorado '24 2

35 Sakima Walker F 6-6 3/8/2002 California '26 R

3 Lani White G 6-0 5/17/2004 Utah '26 R

10 Courtney Williams G 5-8 5/11/1994 South Florida '16 10

*Late arrival due to overseas commitments

The Lynx will tip off the 2026 WNBA season with their home opener against the Atlanta Dream on Sunday, May 10 at 6:00 p.m. CT. Full-season memberships, which include tickets to all 22 home games and priority playoff seating, are still available by visiting www.lynxbasketball.com/membership or by calling 612-673-8400.







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