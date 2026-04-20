Connecticut Sun Hires Terri Acosta MS, ATC, LAT-R

Published on April 20, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced the hiring of Theresa "Terri" Acosta MS, ATC, LAT-R as the team's new Director of Health and Performance and Head Athletic Trainer.

"Terri brings an incredible level of experience and true understanding of our league," says Connecticut Sun General Manager Morgan Tuck. "She is elite at what she does, and just as importantly, she leads with care, consistency, and trust. We are extremely fortunate to have Terri working so closely with our staff and players, and we're excited for the impact she'll continue to make every day."

Acosta joins the Sun after completing seven seasons with the New York Liberty as the Head Athletic Trainer. In her time with the Liberty, she won her second career WNBA Championship and the first in Liberty history.

Outside of her experience in the WNBA, Acosta served as an athletic trainer on the staff that helped USA Basketball Women's National Team win their 8th consecutive Olympic Gold Medal during the 2024 Paris games and 3x3 team win Gold at the 2023 FIBA AmeriCup. Additionally, Acosta joined Unrivaled as an athletic trainer for its inaugural season in 2025, adding to her 30-year career.

The San Antonio, Texas native found her passion for Sports Medicine when she joined the Athletic Training program in high school. In 2024 she was honored as a member of the 2024 San Antonio Independent School District Athletic Hall of Fame for her time as a student-trainer at Lewis W Fox Technical and Academic High School. Acosta furthered her education at the University of North Texas, earning her Bachelors and Masters of Science in Kinesiology. Her WNBA journey began with the Detroit Shock, where she was a part of the 2003 WNBA Championship team. Since then, Acosta has expanded her professional career through various NCAA institutions, Premier Hockey Federation, the XFL, and private organizations.

"I am thrilled to join a team that demonstrates professionalism and respect toward every individual," Acosta remarked. "Morgan, Rachid, and Jen have fostered an environment where everyone feels included and appreciated. This culture will carry forward as the Connecticut Sun not only pay tribute to their history but also move confidently into the future."

The Connecticut Sun hosts its 2026 WNBA regular season Home Opener presented by TD on May 10 against the Seattle Storm at 1:00pm ET at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now:HERE.

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For additional information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com.







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