Ezi Magbegor Injury Update
Published on April 20, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Seattle Storm News Release
SEATTLE - Seattle Storm forward/center Ezi Magbegor suffered a right foot injury while playing for Australia in the 2026 FIBA Basketball World Cup Qualifiers in Istanbul. Updates on her progress will be made available in 6-8 weeks.
Check out the Seattle Storm Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 20, 2026
- Ezi Magbegor Injury Update - Seattle Storm
- The U to Air Two Chicago Sky Preseason Games - Chicago Sky
- Lynx Single Game Tickets on Sale Today - Minnesota Lynx
- Minnesota Lynx Announce Training Camp Roster - Minnesota Lynx
- Connecticut Sun Hires Terri Acosta MS, ATC, LAT-R - Connecticut Sun
- Brionna Jones Injury Update - Atlanta Dream
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.