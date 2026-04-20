Ezi Magbegor Injury Update

Published on April 20, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







SEATTLE - Seattle Storm forward/center Ezi Magbegor suffered a right foot injury while playing for Australia in the 2026 FIBA Basketball World Cup Qualifiers in Istanbul. Updates on her progress will be made available in 6-8 weeks.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 20, 2026

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