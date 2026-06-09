Seattle Storm Postgame Notes 6.8.26

Published on June 9, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







GAME ASSETS, PHOTOS & PRESS CONFERENCES: 6.8 @ LVA

TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL HIGH PTS HIGH REB HIGH AST

SEATTLE 25 18 16 32 91 D. Malonga (19) J. Horston (7) F. Johnson (7)

LAS VEGAS 23 27 22 29 101 A. Wilson (34) A. Wilson (12) A. Wilson (9)

STORY OF THE GAME: Seattle's strong first-quarter performance was led by Dominique Malonga, who tallied 12 of the team's 25 first quarter points. She shot 83.3% (5-for-6) and grabbed four rebounds in just six minutes of playing time. The Storm shot 44.4% (4-for-9) from beyond the arc during the second quarter with rookie Awa Fam recording seven points on 75% (3-for-4) shooting from the field. Seattle converted seven first half Las Vegas turnovers for 10 points, and the Storm bench outscored the Aces' reserves 16-2. Natisha Hiedeman scored half of Seattle's third quarter points, dropping eight points on 60% (3-for-5) shooting, including 2-for-2 from deep. In the final frame, the Storm shot 64.7% from the field, including 71.4% (5-for-7) from beyond the arc, and the team's 32-point fourth quarter is the highest scoring quarter in a game so far this season. Seattle battled through 10 lead changes and four ties throughout the game before Las Vegas took the 101-91 win.

KEY STATS OF THE GAME

The Storm recorded a season-high 33 made field goals, shooting 44.6% from the field and 44.4% from deep.

Seattle tied a season-high 10 steals and forced 13 turnovers for 19 points, the second-highest points off turnovers total for the Storm in a game so far this season.

The Storm bench outscored the Aces' bench 26-7.

STORM HIGHLIGHTS

In her first start since returning from a concussion, Dominique Malonga led the Storm with 19 points on a season-high 58.3% (7-for-12) shooting. She also grabbed five rebounds.

Natisha Hiedeman tallied 17 points, hitting double-digit scoring in five consecutive games for the first time in her career. She shot 50% (6-for-12) from the field, including 66.7% from the three-point line, in addition to five rebounds and five assists.

Awa Fam scored 16 points on 63.6% (7-for-11) shooting - a season high.

Flau'jae Johnson added 13 points on 55.6% shooting and a career-high seven assists.

ACES HIGHLIGHTS

A'ja Wilson scored a game-high 34 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists. Jackie Young added 29 points and six assists.

UP NEXT: The Storm heads home to face the Los Angeles Sparks on Wednesday, June 10. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. PT and will be broadcast nationally on USA Network, locally on CW Seattle and available to stream on Prime for users in Washington State.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 9, 2026

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