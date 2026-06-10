The Cup Chase- Volume 5

Published on June 9, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







Your Daily Notebook on the WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase Volume 5: A Western St andoff Welcome to Day 5 of The Cup Chase.

The stars were shining last night. Caitlin Clark delivered another signature moment, drilling a game- winning three with 1.2 seconds left to lift the Fever past the Mystics in Washington. Breanna Stewart continued her dominant stretch as the Liberty improved to 3-0 in Commissioner's Cup play. And out West, A'ja Wilson added another historic performance to her long resume, helping the Aces remain unbeaten.

Tonight, the spotlight shifts to Minneapolis, where the unbeaten Dallas Wings and Minnesota Lynx meet in a battle for first place in the Western Conference standings. Elsewhere, both Atlanta and Phoenix look to get to 3-1 in Cup play.

The Daily Recap The Fever built a 17-point lead over Washington, but the Mystics stormed back, taking the lead with just 4.3 seconds remaining. That set the stage for Caitlin Clark, who calmly buried a deep three with just 1.2 seconds left and sent Indiana home with a critical Commissioner's Cup victory. Clark finished with 19 points, while Kelsey Mitchell added 15, and Aliyah Boston chipped in 14. The win gave the Fever sole possession of second place in the Eastern Conference Cup standings.

The Liberty got to 3-0 to remain atop the Eastern Conference Cup rankings with an 89-80 victory over the Connecticut Sun. Breanna Stewart, once again, led the way for the Liberty finishing with 28 points and nine rebounds. Han Xu made the first start of her WNBA career and tallied 14 points, six rebounds, and two blocks.

The Las Vegas Aces improved to 3-0 in Cup play last night, after another strong performance from A'ja Wilson. Wilson dropped 34 points, 12 rebounds, and three blocks in the 101-91 victory over Seattle. In the process, Wilson became the youngest and fastest player in WNBA history to reach 6,000 career points.

Top Performers Last Night

Games to Watch Tonight

Atlanta Dream @ Chicago Sky

Atlanta looks to retake their second place spot in the Eastern Conference Cup standings, while the Sky hope to improve to 2-2 in Cup play.

ESPN, 7:00 PM ET

Dallas Wings @ Minnesota Lynx

A clash of unbeaten teams atop the Western Conference Cup standings.

WNBA League Pass, 8:00 PM ET

Phoenix Mercury @ Golden State Valkyries

Phoenix can get to 3-1 in Cup play with a win tonight, while the Valkyries look to even their Cup record at 2-2.

WNBA League Pass, 10:00 PM ET

Storylines We're Tracking

The biggest game of the night - and one of the biggest games of the season thus far - takes place in Minneapolis, where the only two unbeaten teams in the Western Conference standings square off. Minnesota enters at 3-0, Dallas at 2-0, and the winner will leave the night in first place.

The rookie class has been one of the stories of this Commissioner's Cup, and tonight's Dallas- Minnesota matchup features two of its biggest stars. Olivia Miles continues to lead all rookies in points, rebounds, assists and steals, while Azzi Fudd has helped Dallas emerge as one of the top teams in the Western Conference.

Something has to give when Dallas' league-leading offense meets Minnesota's league-leading defense. The Wings enter the night with the WNBA's top offensive rating, while the Lynx lead the league in defensive rating, opponent field goal percentage, and opponent three-point percentage.

Phoenix enters tonight with a chance to move to 3-1 in Cup play and strengthen its position near the top of the Western Conference standings. Golden State, meanwhile, sits at 1-2 and knows another loss would make the path to the Commissioner's Cup Championship Game presented by Coinbase considerably steeper.

Atlanta has an opportunity to reclaim sole possession of second place in the Eastern Conference standings tonight. The Dream have built their success around defense, rebounding and forcing turnovers, ranking among the league leaders in steals, offensive rebounds and second-chance points. A win in Chicago would keep pressure on the unbeaten Liberty at the top of the East.

Cup Standings Snapshot Eastern Conference Leading the Way

New York Liberty, 3-0, +32 Next 3: @ ATL (June 11), vs WAS (June 14), @ CHI (June 17)

Within Striking Distance

Indiana Fever, 2-1, +6 Next 3: vs CHI (June 11), @ CON (June 13), vs TOR (June 16)

Atlanta Dream, 2-1, +36 Next 3: @ CHI (June 9), vs NYL (June 11), @ TOR (June 14)

Toronto Tempo, 1-1, +2 Next 3: vs CON (June 10), @ WAS (June 12), vs ATL (June 14)

Work To Do 5. Washington Mystics, 1-2, -16

6. Chicago Sky, 1-2, -30

7. Connecticut Sun, 0-3. -30

NBA - Internal Use

Western Conference Leading the Way

Minnesota Lynx, 3-0, +57 Next 3: vs DAL (June 9), @ LVA (June 13), vs PDX (June 15)

Within Striking Distance

Las Vegas Aces, 3-0, +25 Next 3: @ PDX (June 11), vs MIN (June 13), @ DAL (June 15)

Dallas Wings, 2-0, +31 Next 3: @ MIN (June 9), vs PHX (June 11), @ PDX (June 13)

Phoenix Mercury, 2-1, -24 Next 3: @ GSV (June 9), @ DAL (June 11), vs LAS (June 13)

Work To Do 5. Golden State Valkyries, 1-2, +10

6. Los Angeles Sparks, 1-2, -1

7. Portland Fire, 0-3, -41

8. Seattle Storm, 0-4, -57

For more information on the 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase, please visit https://www.wnba.com/commissioners-cup/2026 .







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.