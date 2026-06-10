Wings No Match for Minnesota

Published on June 9, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Minneapolis, MN - The Dallas Wings fell at the Minnesota Lynx 100-76 Tuesday night at Target Center. The setback halted the Wings' winning streak at four games, as Dallas drops to 7-4 on the season and 2-1 in Commissioner's Cup play. Minnesota improves to a WNBA-best 10-2, including 4-0 in Commissioner's Cup games.

Paige Bueckers led a trio of Wings in double figures with 23 points off 9-16 shooting. Arike Ogunbowale added 16 points off 50-percent shooting from the field, including 2-4 from deep, adding six assists, three rebounds and three steals. In her first game back in Minnesota since signing with the Wings this offseason, former Lynx forward Jessica Shepard finished one rebound shy of a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds, adding four assists.

Minnesota shot a blistering 71.9 percent from the field in the first half to build up a 27-point advantage which proved to be too much for the Wings to overcome, despite Dallas closing within 12 in the second half. The Lynx won the rebounding battle 41-31 and outscored the Wings in the paint 46-26. Dallas held the advantage in second-chance points (11-4) and fast break points (16-14). The Wings shot .377 overall on the night to the .535 clip by the Lynx. Dallas committed 13 turnovers which resulted in 19 Lynx points. Olivia Miles scored a game-high 24 points off 7-10 shooting to lead Minnesota.

The Wings return home to host the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday at College Park Center for the team's annual Pride Game. Tipoff is slated for 8 p.m. CT with the game streaming on Prime. Thursday's meeting is the first of the season between Dallas and Phoenix.

Game Leaders

Points Rebounds Assists

Dallas Bueckers (23) Shepard (9) Ogunbowale (6)

Minnesota Miles (24) Coffey, Williams (8) Miles (6)

First Quarter: Dallas 18, Minnesota 30

Dallas featured a starting lineup of Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, Arike Ogunbowale, Maddy Siegrist and Jessica Shepard. The Wings were without Awak Kuier (right wrist) and Odyssey Sims (left ankle) due to injuries. The Lynx came out firing, going 4-5 from three and 13-19 overall over the first 10 minutes while the Wings were limited to a 6-18 clip from the floor. Ogunbowale led Dallas with 10 points in the first, going 2-3 from three and 4-4 from the charity stripe.

Second Quarter: Dallas 20, Minnesota 28

Aziaha James scored the Wings' first five points of the second quarter but Minnesota jumped out on a 16-3 run and led by as many as 27 (56-29) with under a minute to go in the half. Bueckers made a trio of threes in the final 45 seconds of the quarter to trim the deficit to 20 at the break, 58-38.

Minnesota finished the first half shooting .719 from the field - the fifth-highest shooting percentage by a Wings opponent in team history. The 58 points were the most the Wings have allowed in a single half this season. Bueckers had a team-high 13 points at the break while Ogunbowale added 12.

Third Quarter: Dallas 22, Minnesota 17

Dallas opened the third on a 12-4 run (9:08-5:47) to close within 12, 64-52, with Fudd scoring six of the 12 off a pair of triples. After Minnesota responded, Dallas once again got within 12, 68-56, with 3:27 left in the quarter, before the Lynx advantage grew to 15 by the end of the frame. Shepard's make at the 3:57 mark gave her 1,000 points for her career, doing so in 136 games.

Fourth Quarter: Dallas 16, Minnesota 25

Dallas got no closer than 15 in the fourth. Costanza Verona and JJ Quinerly saw their first regular-season game action of the year, with Verona going 2-2 from the field towards four points. The Dallas bench outscored the Lynx reserves 10-7 in the fourth, with James adding four points in the frame to finish with nine on the night.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 9, 2026

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