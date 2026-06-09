Minnesota Lynx Guard Olivia Miles Named WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week

Published on June 9, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







Minneapolis/St. Paul - The WNBA today announced Lynx guard Olivia Miles has been named Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from June 1-7. It marks the first honor of her career, and she becomes the third rookie in franchise history to earn the weekly award (Seimone Augustus - June 5, 2006, Napheesa Collier - Aug. 26, 2019).

Miles helped extend Minnesota's win streak to seven, including a 3-0 week, with victories over Phoenix, Golden State and Seattle. The guard averaged 22.0 points, 7.7 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 64.1% from the field, 64.3% from three-point range and 87.5% from the free throw line last week. Miles currently leads all rookies in scoring (17.2 ppg), assists (6.4 apg), steals (1.3 spg) and efficiency (23.9).

The Phillipsburg, N.J., notched her first career double-double against the Mercury on June 1 after posting 19 points on 7-of-9 (77.8%) shooting from the floor, 10 assists, four rebounds and three steals in the 111-77 win. On June 4, Miles broke the rookie record for three-pointers made in a game, shooting 8-of-11 (72.7%) from beyond the arc, while totaling 28 points, seven assists, four rebounds and three blocks in the 87-84 victory over Golden State. Miles' performance made her the second player in franchise history to record eight made three-pointers in a game (Kayla McBride - Aug. 2, 2025, June 7). She finished off the week recording 19 points, six rebounds, six assists and a steal in Minnesota's 88-68 win over Seattle on June 6.

Miles has scored in double figures in all 11 games to start her career, breaking Seimone Augustus' franchise record (9) for most such games as a rookie. The guard is averaging 17.2 points, 6.4 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals through 30.4 minutes per game while shooting 51.9% from the floor and 34.4% from three this season.

The Lynx will conclude their three-game homestand on Tuesday, June 9, against the Dallas Wings at 7:00 p.m. CT. Watch the game on Victory+.







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