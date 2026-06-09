WNBA All-Star Voting 2026 Presented by Ally Tips off Thursday, June 11

Published on June 9, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







NEW YORK - WNBA All-Star Voting 2026 presented by Ally will tip off on Thursday, June 11 at 2 p.m. ET and conclude on Saturday, June 27 at 11:59 p.m. ET, giving fans the opportunity to vote for the All-Star starters.

The 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be played in Chicago at United Center on Saturday, July 25, and broadcast on ABC (8:30 p.m. ET).

As a WNBA Changemaker partner, Ally Financial is committed to working alongside the WNBA to enhance opportunities for fans to engage with the league and its stars. Enabling fans to help shape the All-Star rosters is a fitting activation.

Fans with a WNBA ID, the league's new free global membership program, can securely submit one ballot each day during the 17-day voting window via WNBA.com or the WNBA App. Throughout the voting period, fans can choose to populate their ballot with previously submitted players. WNBA players currently on team rosters will be eligible for selection by fans. Developmental Players will not be available for selection.

Three "2-for-1 Days" will allow fans to have their votes count twice on June 12, June 17 and June 24 through WNBA.com and the WNBA App voting platforms. Each "2-for-1 Day" will be designated from midnight ET - 11:59 p.m. ET.

Fans are encouraged to vote for their 2026 WNBA All-Stars for a chance to win a trip to the 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game in Chicago.* One Grand Prize winner will receive a 3-day/2-night trip for two, consisting of round-trip coach air transportation, standard double occupancy hotel accommodations, and two tickets to the Kia WNBA Shooting Stars and State Farm WNBA 3-Point Contest on Friday, July 24, and to the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday, July 25.

WNBA players and media will join fans in selecting the All-Star starters. Fans will account for 50 percent of the vote, while all current players and a media panel will account for 25 percent each. Players and media panelists will be able to complete one ballot featuring four guards and six frontcourt players.

After all votes are tallied, players will be ranked by position (guard and frontcourt) within each of the three voting groups - fan votes, player votes and media votes. Each player's score will be calculated by averaging their weighted rank from the fan votes, the player votes and the media votes. The four guards and six frontcourt players with the best score will be named as starters for AT&T WNBA All-Star 2026. Fan voting will serve as the tiebreaker for players in a position group with the same score.

After the starters have been determined, the league's head coaches will select the 12 reserves. The 15 head coaches will vote for three guards, five frontcourt players and four players at either position regardless of conference. Coaches may not vote for players on their own team.

The head coaches for the 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be the head coaches of the two teams with the best records following games on Friday, July 10, regardless of conference.

The announcement dates for both the starters and reserves, as well as additional information on the construction of the All-Star rosters will be shared at a later date.

How to vote:

Fans with a WNBA ID account may submit one ballot per day (defined as once each day between midnight and 11:59 PM ET) on either WNBA.com or the WNBA App. Ballots may include votes for a minimum of 1 player and maximum of 10 players. Fans submitting a ballot including 10 players can select up to four guards and six frontcourt players regardless of conference

Fans with a WNBA ID can log in on WNBA.com or the WNBA App. Existing account holders who have used NBA ID or had a WNBA account before can log in with their existing information to activate their WNBA ID.

New users can sign up for a WNBA ID at WNBA.com/ID - it's fast and free.

Voting via WNBA.com: To vote online from a desktop or mobile device, fans should visit the official WNBA All-Star Voting presented by Ally ballot page at wnba.com/allstar/vote.

Voting via the WNBA App: To vote through the WNBA App using iOS or Android devices, fans can open the WNBA App, sign in and visit the WNBA All-Star Voting page via the bottom menu bar navigation of the App.

*NO PURCHASE OR MOBILE DEVICE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Sweepstakes ends on 6/27/26. Open to permanent legal residents of the 50 U.S. States & District of Columbia, who are 13 years of age or older at the time of entry. Minors must have permission from a parent or legal guardian to participate. Void where prohibited. Click here for Official Rules, which govern, & complete details. Limit of one entry per person and per email address per day of the Sweepstakes period.







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