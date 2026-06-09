A'ja Wilson Hits 6K Career Points in 101-91 Las Vegas Victory over Seattle

Published on June 9, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







LAS VEGAS - A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young combined for 63 points to help power the Las Vegas Aces (8-3, 3-0) to a 101-91 victory over the visiting Seattle Storm (3-10, 0-4) on Monday night in Michelob ULTRA Arena. Wilson led with game-highs of 34 points, 12 rebounds and 9 assists, while upping her career point total to 6,004; Young scored 29 and passed out 6 assists; NaLyssa Smith recorded 16 points and hauled down 9 caroms; and Chelsea Gray finished with 12 points and 8 dimes.

The Aces are now 3-0 in Commissioner's Cup play, upping the total donation to their CC nonprofit of choice, the Public Education Fund, to $9,000.

Dominique Malonga's 19 points led the Storm, who received 17 from Natisha Heideman, 16 from Awa Fam and 13 from Flau'jae Johnson.

TEAM 1 2 3 4 Final

LVA 23 27 22 29 101

SEA 25 18 16 32 91

1st Quarter Highlights (Seattle 25, Las Vegas 23) The Aces scored first but Seattle responded with an 8-0 spurt and remained up by 6, 12-6, four minutes into the game. Las Vegas rebounded with a 12-2 run to reclaim the lead, 18-14. However, the Storm outscored the Aces 11-5 to close the quarter with a 2-point edge. Both teams shot close to 44% from the field and were 1 of 6 apiece from deep, but Seattle was 10 of 23 overall and Las Vegas was 7 of 16. Wilson had 14 points on 4 of 8 from the floor and 6 of 7 from the line, while Malonga topped the Storm with 12 on 5 of 6 from the field.

2nd Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 50, Seattle 43) There were 5 lead changes and 1 tie to start the second, and the Aces claimed a lead it would never relinquish on a Smith and-1 with 7 minutes remaining in the half. That sparked a 12-0 run, during which Smith scored 8, for a 42-31 advantage with just under 5 minutes on the clock. The Storm outscored the Aces 12-8 in the waning minutes to close the first half. The Aces hit 52.9% (9-17 FGs) from the field but just 1 of 5 from deep, while the Storm made 36.8% (7-19 FGs) of their field goal attempts and 4 of 9 (.444) behind the arc. Smith finished with a high of 11 points and Fam led Seattle with 7.

3rd Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 72, Seattle 59) The Storm brought the score as close as 6 points on several occasions, the last of which came with less than 4 minutes to play in the third to make it 63-57. The Aces hit back by stringing together a 9-2 run to close the quarter. The Aces defense held the Storm to 33.3% shooting from the field and 2 of 5 from deep, while on the other end they shot 47.4% overall and 3 of 7 from 3-point. Hiedeman, Wilson and Young scored 8 apiece for their respective teams.

Fourth Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 59, Seattle 72) An 11-4 run by Seattle sliced into the Aces advantage, 76-70, in the first three minutes before Young netted a 3 for a little breathing room. From there, the lead fluctuated between 7-11 points and with less than four minutes to play the Aces were up 92-81. The Aces never again dropped below double digits. Both teams shot well in the final frame, with the Storm making 11 of 17 (.647) from the floor and 5 of 7 from deep and the Aces connecting on 10 of 18 (.556) overall and 5 of 10 from distance. Young scored a high of 14 and three different Seattle players had 7 each.

KEY STATS

Las Vegas now owns a 50-46 all-time record over the Storm, including a 30-17 mark at home.

Wilson's 9 assists led to 22 points, Gray's 8 led to 16 and Young's 6 equated to 16 points.

FGM-A PCT 3PM-A PCT FTM-A PCT OFF DEF REB AT PF ST TO BK

LVA 35-70 .500 10-28 .357 21-24 .875 11 28 39 27 13 4 12 5

SEA 33-74 .446 12-27 .444 13-15 .867 6 21 27 22 23 10 9 1

Points scored.

In the Paint 2nd Chance Fast Break Off TOs Bench

LVA 40 17 4 10 7

SEA 36 8 10 19 26

GAME NOTES

Tonight's win marked win No. 493 in franchise history.

Wilson entered the game with 5,970 career points and became the 19th athlete in the league's 30-year history to eclipse 6,000 points. She passed the mark on a 19' pullup jumper via a dish from Gray at 4:56 in the fourth quarter (86-75). She is the youngest and fastest to the mark, doing so in 278 games at 29 and 304 days. The previous fastest and youngest was Diana Taruasi in 291 games at 31 years and 61 days

Wilson's 3 blocked shots brought her career total to 559, which passed Tangela Smith (557) and moved her into No. 7 on the league's all-time list.

Becky Hammon became the third-fastest W coach to win 125 regular season games, doing so in her 171st game (Michael Cooper, 161; Van Chancellor, 165).

Wilson has strung together a 2026 league-high 5 straight 20/10 double-doubles and has a total of 6 such double-doubles through 11 games, the most recorded by any player this season.

Wilson has scored in double figures in a league-leading 35 consecutive games and owns the active streak for consecutive 20-point games with 9.

Wilson's 6,004 points lists No. 19 on the W's all-time list, trailing No. 18 Seimone Augustus (6,005), No. 17 Lauren Jackson (6,007) and No. 16 Brittney Griner (6,031).

Wilson's trio of 3-pointers equaled her career high, which she has done on four other occasions.

Wilson's 9 assists were a career best, eclipsing her previous high of 8, accomplished twice previously.

UP NEXT

The Aces travel to Portland for a contest against the Fire (6-7, 0-3) on Thursday, June 11 - the franchise's first game against Portland since the Utah Starzz faced the Fire on Aug. 6, 2002. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. at Moda Center and be broadcast locally on The Spot-Vegas 34.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.