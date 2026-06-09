Breanna Stewart Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Second Time in 2026

Published on June 9, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







NEW YORK - The WNBA announced today that forward Breanna Stewart has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played from Monday, June 1 to Sunday, June 7. The honor is the 20th weekly honor of her career and the 10th of her Liberty tenure. Stewart is the third Liberty player in franchise history to win 10 Player of the Week awards, and the third in WNBA history to win 10 Player of the Week awards each with multiple teams. This is Stewart's second weekly honor of the season as she becomes the first player in the WNBA to win multiple Player of the Week awards in 2026.

Stewart led the Liberty to a 2-0 week, leading the conference in scoring at 24.5 points per game while adding 8.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals in 31.5 minutes per game. She also tied for the second-most average points in the paint at 10.0, and the Liberty posted a +16.7 net rating with Stewart on the court this week.

In her first game of the week on June 3, Breanna posted 19 points, nine rebounds, four assists and a block in a win over the Toronto Tempo. She recorded her 52nd game of at least 15 points and eight rebounds with New York, joining Tina Charles as the only players in franchise history to record more than 50 such games in a Liberty uniform.

Stewart put up 30 points, eight rebounds and a season-high four steals against Indiana on June 6, including 15 points in the fourth quarter while leading New York to a comeback win after the Liberty trailed by double figures in the second half. She became the third Liberty player all-time to record at least 25 points, eight rebounds and four steals in a single game, and the fifth to score 30 points while taking no more than 15 field-goal attempts in a game. Stewart is one of just two players with multiple 30-point games so far in 2026. She also led the Liberty to a season-high 13 offensive rebounds and 47 total rebounds on June 6 for the team's third straight 40-rebound game, more than New York had in the entire 2025 season.







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