Sky Meet Atlanta Dream for First Time in Regular Season

Published on June 9, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







The Chicago Sky return to home base Tuesday, June 9 to meet the Atlanta Dream, marking their fourth game of the Commissioner's Cup and first of the season against Atlanta. The Sky are aiming for their second home win and a 2-2 in Cup play.

The Atlanta Dream currently claim the second-best record in the league and are first in the Eastern Conference, as they present a competitive 7-3 record. The Dream are coming off a 32-point win against the Washington Mystics in a 109-77 final, reigning in their highest scoring bout of the season.

Three-time All-Star Rhyne Howard led the team to victory in that game with a career-high six steals and 19 points. Angel Reese also had a strong game, reaching a season-high 17 rebounds, alongside 18 points. Sika Koné contributed nine points to the matchup as well.

Chicago and Atlanta had four meetings last season, each one ending in a Dream prevail. The Sky are looking to get back on track in the all-time series this season.

The last regular-season meeting was in August 2025, where the Dream ended with a 21-point win. However, Sky returners Rachel Banham and Kamilla Cardoso proved pivotal in that game. Banham led with 18 points and Cardoso added 12 and secured six rebounds.

The Dream boast one of the league's top defenses, allowing only 79.3 points per game (second in the league). Through the first slate of the season, the Sky's defense was a highlight. They'll look to get back on track in this matchup against the eighth-ranked offense in the league.

The Sky are among the league leaders in a couple of defensive categories, reeling in the fifth-most defensive rebounds per game (25.8) and second-most blocks (5.9).

Despite dropping their last game against the Tempo, the Sky saw some highlights worth building on. Forward Azurá Stevens managed a double-double in a season-high 24 minutes of play, adding 18 points to the box score and snaring 10 rebounds. As she continues to play more, she will look to build on a pair of stellar performances.

The game will tip off at 6 p.m. CT inside Wintrust Arena on Tuesday night and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.







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