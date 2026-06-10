Final: Atlanta Dream 82, Chicago Sky 75

Published on June 9, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







KEY NOTES

The Dream started Jordin Canada, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Naz Hillmon, and Angel Reese; this starting five has an 8-2 record.

Atlanta's all-time record vs. the Chicago Sky is now 31-37 overall and 15-18 on the road.

The Dream currently stands at 3-1 in the 2026 Commissioner's Cup, with a total of $10,000 raised for The King Center, the Dream's charity recipient.

Howard eclipsed 2,500 career points and became the youngest player in WNBA history to record 2,500 points, 500 rebounds, 500 assists, 200 steals and 100 blocks. Howards sit atop in terms of age with Diana Taurasi and Maya Moore rounding out the top three.

Hillmon shot 50% from the field, recording a season high 16 points including 3 made threes.

Reese tied her season high with 17 rebounds to become the first player in Atlanta Dream history to record back-to-back 17 rebound performances.

Reese recorded her eighth double-double of the season, to mark her 57th career double-double, the most double-doubles in WNBA history across 75 games.

Starters, Canada, Gray, Howard, Hillmon, and Reese all finished the game in double-digit scoring.

The Dream shot 93.8 percent from the free throw line, making 15-16 free throws.

PLAYER HIGHLIGHTS

Angel Reese: 17 points, 17 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals

Rhyne Howard: 17 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals

Naz Hillmon: 16 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal

Allisha Gray: 14 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals

Jordin Canada: 14 points, 1 rebound, 6 assists







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 9, 2026

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