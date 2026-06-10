Final: Atlanta Dream 82, Chicago Sky 75
Published on June 9, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream News Release
KEY NOTES
The Dream started Jordin Canada, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Naz Hillmon, and Angel Reese; this starting five has an 8-2 record.
Atlanta's all-time record vs. the Chicago Sky is now 31-37 overall and 15-18 on the road.
The Dream currently stands at 3-1 in the 2026 Commissioner's Cup, with a total of $10,000 raised for The King Center, the Dream's charity recipient.
Howard eclipsed 2,500 career points and became the youngest player in WNBA history to record 2,500 points, 500 rebounds, 500 assists, 200 steals and 100 blocks. Howards sit atop in terms of age with Diana Taurasi and Maya Moore rounding out the top three.
Hillmon shot 50% from the field, recording a season high 16 points including 3 made threes.
Reese tied her season high with 17 rebounds to become the first player in Atlanta Dream history to record back-to-back 17 rebound performances.
Reese recorded her eighth double-double of the season, to mark her 57th career double-double, the most double-doubles in WNBA history across 75 games.
Starters, Canada, Gray, Howard, Hillmon, and Reese all finished the game in double-digit scoring.
The Dream shot 93.8 percent from the free throw line, making 15-16 free throws.
PLAYER HIGHLIGHTS
Angel Reese: 17 points, 17 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals
Rhyne Howard: 17 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals
Naz Hillmon: 16 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal
Allisha Gray: 14 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals
Jordin Canada: 14 points, 1 rebound, 6 assists
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 9, 2026
- Postgame Notes: MIN vs DAL (6.9.26) - Minnesota Lynx
- Sky Fight Valiantly in 82-75 Loss to Dream - Chicago Sky
- Wings No Match for Minnesota - Dallas Wings
- Dream Scores a Win in Reese's Return to Chicago; Howard Makes History - Atlanta Dream
- Final: Atlanta Dream 82, Chicago Sky 75 - Atlanta Dream
- The Cup Chase- Volume 5 - WNBA
- Minnesota Lynx Guard Olivia Miles Named WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week - Minnesota Lynx
- Breanna Stewart Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Second Time in 2026 - New York Liberty
- WNBA All-Star Voting 2026 Presented by Ally Tips off Thursday, June 11 - WNBA
- Seattle Storm Postgame Notes 6.8.26 - Seattle Storm
- Sky Meet Atlanta Dream for First Time in Regular Season - Chicago Sky
- A'ja Wilson Hits 6K Career Points in 101-91 Las Vegas Victory over Seattle - Las Vegas Aces
- Stewart Propels Liberty over Connecticut - New York Liberty
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Other Recent Atlanta Dream Stories
- Dream Scores a Win in Reese's Return to Chicago; Howard Makes History
- Final: Atlanta Dream 82, Chicago Sky 75
- Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 71, Indiana Fever 83
- Hillmon Reaches 1,000 Career Points as Dream Come up Short in Indiana
- Allisha Gray Named Kia WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month for May