Sky Fight Valiantly in 82-75 Loss to Dream

Published on June 9, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







The Chicago Sky fell to the Atlanta Dream 82-75 inside Wintrust Arena on Tuesday, June 9. The Sky are now 4-8 on the season, 1-4 against the Eastern Conference, 1-5 at home, 1-3 in Commissioner's Cup play and 37-31 against the Dream all-time.

The Sky fought the Dream neck-and-neck all game, playing in one of their most competitive matchups to date. The Dream led by as many as 10, the Sky led by as many as six, and there were a whopping 15 lead changes and 13 ties in tonight's game.

Despite the loss, veteran guard Natasha Cloud played one of her most complete games as a member of the Sky. The 2019 WNBA champion dropped a team-best 18 points, lassoed six rebounds, dished out four assists and snagged a pair of steals in her 30 minutes off the bench. The 34-year-old also drilled a season-high nine free throws to pace Chicago from the foul line.

Fellow veteran Skylar Diggins added 17 points, three rebounds and three assists in her 32 minutes of action. Diggins made four of her six attempts from beyond the arc, setting a new season high in made three-point field goals, while center Kamilla Cardoso scored her 1,000th career point in her 13-tally, five-assist effort. Cardoso played a strong interior game, racking up for blocks and making six of her seven attempts.

Forward Azurá Stevens continued her strong play with a team-best seven boards and eight points in 23 minutes, and center Elizabeth Williams rounded out the box score with seven points, three rebounds and two assists, tying Swin Cash for 12th on the WNBA's all-time offensive rebounds list.

All five members of the Dream's starting lineup scored in double figures in tonight's matchup. Rhyne Howard and Angel Reese each scored 17 points. In addition to the scoring outputs, Howard recorded five assists, three rebounds and three steals, and Reese tied her season high in rebounds with 17, added four assists and snatched two steals. Naz Hillmon notched 16 points, six rebounds and a steal, and three-time All-Star Allisha Gray tallied 14 points, four rebounds and three steals. To round out the starters, Jordin Canada finished the night with 14 points, six assists and a rebound.

Other highlights include:

Gabriela Jaquez played in her first home game since May 23

Kamilla Cardoso recorded her 1,000th career point in tonight's matchup

Elizabeth Williams tied Swin Cash for 12th on the all-time offensive rebounds list with 777

NEXT UP: Chicago travels to Indianapolis to face the Indiana Fever in Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday, June 11. This is the first meeting between the two teams this season. The Sky are 29-46 against the Fever all-time.

The Indiana Fever moved to 6-5 in the regular season after Monday night's thrilling victory against the Washington Mystics, 78-76. Caitlin Clark led the Fever in scoring with 19 points, five assists, three rebounds and a steal, along with a last-second bucket. Kelsey Mitchell scored 15 points, handed out three assists, collected two rebounds, notched one steal and recorded a block. Aliyah Boston finished the night with 14 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks to secure the win over the Mystics.

Three-time All-Star Mitchell leads Indiana in scoring, averaging 20.5 points while connecting 46.3% from the field and distributing 2.5 assists per game. Clark is the second-leading scorer for the Fever, averaging 18.7 points, 7.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game. Boston, a 2025 All-WNBA Second Team member, leads the team in rebounds (7.8), steals (1.1) and blocks (1.2) while averaging 15.7 points in 25.1 minutes of action.

The game between Chicago and Indiana tips off at 6 p.m. CT in Gainbridge Fieldhouse and will be broadcast on Prime Video.

KEY RUNS:

The Dream went on a 13-5 run from 9:01 to 4:06 in the first quarter

Atlanta went on a 11-3 run from 6:47 to 2:56 in the third quarter

The Sky went on a 10-2 run from 2:56 in the third quarter to 9:04 in the fourth quarter

The Dream went on a 16-5 run from 4:53 to 0:56 in the fourth quarter

KEY STATS:

There were 15 lead changes and 13 ties

Chicago's bench outscored Atlanta's 28-4

Atlanta outscored Chicago in points in the paint 48-26

Both teams combined for 34 turnovers

The Dream outscored the Sky on points off turnovers 26-17

Chicago's bench outscored Atlanta's 28-4

Atlanta out-rebounded Chicago 36-25

The Dream shot 93.8% from the line (15 of 16 free throws made)

Atlanta scored 17 second-chance points to Chicago's one

The Dream's biggest lead was 10

The Sky shot 53.3% from the three-point line (8 of 15)

All five of Atlanta's starters scored in double figures

The Sky shot 100% from three (4 of 4) while the Dream shot just 14.3% (1 of 7) in the second quarter, a season quarter high

The Sky recorded six blocks in the second half

CHICAGO NOTES:

Kamilla Cardoso accounted for nine of the Sky's 17 points in the first quarter (six points, three points created from assists)

Cardoso notched four blocks for the game

Skylar Diggins accounted for 12 of Chicago's 25 points in the second quarter (eight points, four points created from assists)

Azurá Stevens accounted for six of Chicago's 16 points in the third quarter

Natasha Cloud accounted for nine of the Sky's 17 points in the fourth quarter (seven points, two points created from assists)

ATLANTA NOTES:

Jordin Canada accounted for 11 of the Dream's 18 points in the first quarter (six points, five points created from assists)

Canada accounted for nine of the Dream's 25 points in the fourth quarter (four points, five points created from assists)

Rhyne Howard accounted for seven of Atlanta's 21 points in the second quarter (three points, four points created from assists)

Howard accounted for seven of the Dream's 25 points in the fourth quarter (five points, two points created from assists)

Naz Hillmon accounted for eight of the Dream's 21 points in the second quarter (five points, three points created from assists)

Allisha Gray accounted for seven of Atlanta's 18 points in the third quarter







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 9, 2026

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