Postgame Notes: MIN vs DAL (6.9.26)

Published on June 9, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







MINNESOTA LYNX 100 (10-2), DALLAS WINGS 76 (7-4)

June 9, 2026

Lynx notes

Player Notes

Olivia Miles finished tonight's win with a game-high 24 points, shooting 7-of-10 (70.0%) from the floor, 2-of-3 (66.7%) from deep and a perfect 8-of-8 from the free throw line, also adding seven rebounds, six assists, one steal and a block. Tonight marked Miles' sixth-straight game with 15+ points and 5+ assists, tying Caitlin Clark for the second-longest streak by a rookie in WNBA history.

Miles' performance tonight marks her first 20+ point/5+ rebound/5+ assist game of her career, and only the third such performance by a Lynx rookie in franchise history (Napheesa Collier, Aug. 6, 2019 & Betty Lennox, Aug. 6, 2000, Aug. 8, 2000).

Natasha Howard scored 21 points in tonight's win, shooting 8-of-10 (80.0%) from the floor, also grabbing four rebounds, dishing out four assists and recording three steals and a block. Tonight's performance marks her fifth 20+ point game of the season (58th career) and her second 20+ point/3+ steal game of the season (17th career).

Kayla McBride added a season-high 22 points on 7-of-10 (70.0%) shooting from the floor, going 4-of-6 (66.7%) from beyond the arc and a perfect 4-of-4 from the free throw line. McBride also posted five assists and two boards in today's contest, marking her first 20+ point/5+ assist game of the season (13th career).

Team Notes

In tonight's victory, Howard, McBride and Miles became the first trio in WNBA history to each total 20+ points on 70%+ shooting from the floor in the same game.

Tonight marks the 41st time Minnesota has totaled 100+ points (regular and postseason). The Lynx are now 39-2 overall in 100+ point games, winning the last 32 since an 112-105 loss to Phoenix at Target Center on July 13, 2011.

In today's contest, the Lynx held the Wings to just 29-of-77 (37.7%) from the floor. Minnesota has held opponents to under 40% from the floor seven times this season and are now 181-9 all-time since 2010, when holding their opponents to below 40% from the field.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.