"Jr. Lynx Dream Team" Signs 10 Players to Honorary Contracts

Published on June 11, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







Minneapolis/St. Paul - The Minnesota Lynx, in partnership with UnitedHealthcare and Special Olympics Minnesota, today announced the signing of 10 honorary team members to the 2026 "Jr. Lynx Dream Team." Youth from Southview Middle School and Special Olympics Minnesota make up the team.

The special day tipped-off with an introductory press conference with Lynx President of Business Operations Carley Knox, including signing honorary one-day contracts. The Jr. Lynx Dream Team members participated in a Media Day photoshoot and a "Player for a Day" initiative, where each youth was paired with a Lynx player during practice.

"We're proud to continue our longstanding partnership with the Minnesota Lynx and Special Olympics Minnesota, and to support the incredible young athletes who make the Jr. Lynx Dream Team so meaningful," said CEO of UnitedHealthcare Government Programs Bobby Hunter. "Programs like this remind us that sports are about so much more than the game. They create real moments for young people to build relationships, grow their confidence and experience a true sense of belonging. It's inspiring to see the impact those moments can have both on and off the court."

"Sports bring people together and have the power to build lifelong friendships. We are grateful for our partnership with the Minnesota Lynx and UnitedHealth Care and for their dedication to inclusion in sports," said Vice President of Development Relations for Special Olympics Minnesota Mark Anderson.

"This program highlights the power of sport to foster confidence, connection and inclusion," said Timberwolves and Lynx Senior Director of Community Impact Sondra Ciesielski. "We are proud to partner with UnitedHealthcare and Special Olympics Minnesota to create meaningful experiences that positively impact these students on and off the court."

The Jr. Lynx Dream Team program strives to build confidence and instill a passion for the game, while providing mentorship to its members throughout the season. The Jr. Lynx Dream Team will be honored on court during a special halftime recognition on July 6 when the teams plays the Connecticut Sun.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.