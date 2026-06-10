Dream Scores a Win in Reese's Return to Chicago; Howard Makes History

Published on June 9, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







Angel Reese had a fantastic return to Chicago, leading the Atlanta Dream to an 82-75 victory over the Sky on Tuesday at Wintrust Arena.

While Rhyne Howard made WNBA history, eclipsing 2,500 career points to become the youngest player in WNBA history to record 2,500 points, 500 rebounds, 500 assists, 200 steals and 100 blocks.

Reese, who was traded by the Sky after two seasons to the Dream in April, scored 17 points and grabbed 17 rebounds for the second consecutive game to lead the team to its second consecutive win.

Reese hit 5-of-12 shots, including her second 3-pointer this season, and grabbed five offensive rebounds. It was her fourth consecutive game with at least 10 points and 10 rebounds.

"It was just another basketball game," Reese said. "I have a lot of love for Chicago, because I did have a great time here. The fans have still embraced me, and so many people still have Chicago jerseys of mine, and some Atlanta jerseys, and they show a lot of support. So, I do appreciate the city too."

The Dream improved to 3-1 in the Commissioner's Cup and has raised $10,000 for its charitable partner, The King Center.

Atlanta (8-3) will host New York on Thursday.

Rhyne Howard finished with 17 points, Naz Hillmon 16, and Allisha Gray and Jordin Canada scored 14 each.

The Dream overcame a poor night shooting 3-pointers (19.2%) by outrebounding Chicago 36-25. Atlanta turned 12 offensive rebounds into 17 second chance points.

"They shot better than us, so we had to win possessions," Dream Head Coach Karl Smesko said. "That's how we did it today."

Chicago held a 42-39 lead at the end of the first half. The Sky, which averaged 26.3% on its 3-pointers, hit 5-of-8. The Dream, which averaged 33.7%, hit 2 of 11.

The Dream cut its three-point halftime deficit to one to start the fourth quarter. Gray scored seven points, and Reese grabbed six rebounds.

The game turned on pivotal moments in the fourth quarter.

Chicago's Natasha Cloud cut Atlanta's lead to 71-70 with a layup with 3:07 remaining.

The first moment came when Hillmon missed a 3-pointer, but Reese grabbed the rebound. Canada got the ball and attacked off a Reese ball screen. Canada passed

to Reese, who appeared poised to try a short jumper. Instead, she saw on her left

Hillmon flashing toward the basket. Reese made the smart bounce pass. Hillmon

hit the shot to give the Dream a 73-70 lead with 2:29 remaining.

"Naz was doing Naz things," Reese said.

The next moment came on the next possession when the Sky's Elizabeth Williams, formerly a Dream player, committed an offensive foul. The Dream got the ball

back, and Hillmon hit a 3-pointer to extend the team's lead to 76-70.

The next moment came when Chicago's Skylar Diggins drove into the lane and hit a floating jumper that cut the Dream's lead to four with 1:49 left, which would have kept the game close. But as she drove, Diggins' left elbow hit Canada in the cheek. After a review, the officiating crew ruled that Diggins committed an offensive foul. The basket was wiped out, and the Dream's six-point lead was restored.

Gray followed with a layup after Reese grabbed another offensive rebound to keep the possession going. Gray's shot gave the Dream a comfortable eight-point lead with 1:21 remaining.

"There were so many people contributing to it," Smesko said. "When we got to the point that we had to make plays, everybody on the team stepped up and made plays."







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 9, 2026

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