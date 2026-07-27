Opals Confirm Final 12 for FIBA Women's World Cup 2026

Published on July 26, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







Basketball Australia has announced the Final 12 athletes selected to represent the Australian Opals at the FIBA Women's World Cup set for Berlin from 4 - 13 September.

Six members of Australia's bronze medal team from the Paris 2024 Olympics will return with the selection of Alanna Smith (Dallas, WNBA), Ezi Magbegor (Seattle, WNBA), Jade Melbourne (Seattle, WNBA), Isobel Borlase (Atlanta, WNBA), Sami Whitcomb (Phoenix, WNBA) and Steph Talbot (Las Vegas, WNBA).

Head Coach Sandy Brondello will lean on the leadership of captain Sami Whitcomb and the bronze medal stars from Paris to guide the Opals into one of the toughest tournaments in basketball.

"I'm very confident in this group. We have a great mix of experience, talent and chemistry," said Brondello.

"Sami is the Opals captain and is an amazing leader. She will well supported by Ezi, Alanna, Steph and Jade,"

"While our preparation is short with this full group, we trust the work we've done over the past few years, we believe in each other, and now it's about being at our best when it matters most. If we play to our identity, we know we can compete with anyone."

Brondello will be flanked by Associate Head Coach Paul Goriss and assistants Renae Garlepp and Kennedy Kereama for her third FIBA World Cup campaign as Head Coach.

The two previous endeavours resulted in a silver in Spain 2018 and bronze in Sydney 2022.

Brondello, inaugural head coach of WNBA expansion franchise Toronto, credited the work of her staff across the globe for their scouting and analysis to build a roster that will chase success in Berlin.

"Our staff have done an outstanding job tracking players around the world since Paris. Australia is fortunate to have incredible depth, so selecting the Final 12 is never easy," said Brondello.

"We weren't just looking at talent - we were looking for players who fit our style of play, embrace what it means to represent Australia, and put the team first,"

"With only three days together before the World Cup, continuity was an important factor. We felt that players who already understood our system, had built chemistry within the program, and could hit the ground running. We believe this group gives us the best opportunity to be successful in Berlin."

22 55

Zitina Aokuso Chloe Bibby

20 34

Isobel Borlase Isabelle Bourne

23 13

Alex Fowler Ezi Magbegor

2 12

Jade Melbourne Steph Reid

11 6

Alanna Smith Steph Talbot

32 4

Sami Whitcomb Alex Wilson

Guard Steph Reid has been rewarded for a solid three-year stint playing across Australia, China, and Hungary. Reid was recently announced as a marquee signing for the incoming Tasmania Jewels franchise and played a leading role in Australia's breakthrough Asia Cup campaign.

Ally Wilson's selection marks another major milestone in her journey with the Sydney Flames recruit enjoying a meteoric rise. Wilson was a central piece to the 3x3 Gangurrus on their Paris Olympics run in 2024 and has found new levels playing 5v5 in the WNBL and WNBA.

Chloe Bibby provides a powerful scoring option to the Opals with recent experience playing for Uni Girona CB in Spain and currently Chicago in the WNBA. Alex Fowler has been rewarded for her outstanding form, highlighted as FIBA Asia Cup MVP and a central piece to the Townsville dynasty in the WNBL.

Isabelle Bourne adds length and defensive strength to the Opals roster and will complement the work of Zitina Aokuso. Bourne and Aokuso present a versatile and dominant tandem, which was on display at the Asia Cup and recent Opals vs China series in Melbourne.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 26, 2026

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