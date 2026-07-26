Las Vegas Aces Forward Steph Talbot Named to 2026 Australia World Cup Team

Published on July 26, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas Aces forward Steph Talbot is set to make her third FIBA World Cup appearance after being named to the team that will represent Australia Sept. 4-13 in Berlin.

A staple on the Australia National Team since 2015, Talbot is a three-time Olympian and two-time FIBA World Cup medalist who was named to the 2022 FIBA World Cup All-Star Five and 2013 FIBA U19 World Cup All-Star Five. She has helped Australia claim gold medals at the 2015 FIBA Oceania Championship, 2012 FIBA Oceania U18 Championship and 2009 FIBA Oceania U16 Championship; silver at the 2018 World Cup; and bronze medals at the 2024 Olympics, 2022 FIBA World Cup, 2019 FIBA Asia Cup and 2013 FIBA U19 World Cup.

Head coach Sandy Brondello (Toronto) will lead a team that also includes 2024 Olympic bronze medalists and WNBA players Isobel Borlase (Atlanta), Ezi Magbegor (Seattle), Jade Melbourne (Seattle), Alanna Smith (Dallas) and Sami Whitcomb (Phoenix). Also listing on the team are Zitina Aokuso, Chloe Bibby (Chicago), Isabelle Bourne, Alex Fowler, Steph Reid and Alex Wilson.

Talbot and the Aces (18-8) continue play when they host Portland on July 28 at 'The House.' Tickets are still available for the 7 p.m. game, which will air locally on The Spot-Vegas 34.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 26, 2026

Las Vegas Aces Forward Steph Talbot Named to 2026 Australia World Cup Team - Las Vegas Aces

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.