Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 82, Dallas Wings 81

Published on July 29, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







KEY NOTES

The Dream started Jordin Canada, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Naz Hillmon, and Angel Reese; the Dream's record with this starting five is 17-6.

Atlanta's all-time record vs. the Dallas Wings is now 32-20 overall and 13-13 on the road.

Atlanta has swept all three regular season games against the Wings this season.

The Dream finished with 58 points in the paint, 21 bench points, and 11 steals.

Reese recorded her 18th double-double of the season with 22 points and 12 rebounds.

Gray recorded her 13th 20+ point game of the season.

Gray shot 100% (9-9) from the free throw line.

Atlanta Dream rookie, Madina Okot, collected her 100th career rebound, after recording her first of the evening.

Canada recorded her 24th 5+ assist game of the season in only 27 games.

PLAYER HIGHLIGHTS

Allisha Gray: 25 points, 2 assists, 1 steal

Angel Reese: 22 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals, 1 block

Brionna Jones: 11 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 blocks

Isobel Borlase: 10 points, 2 rebounds,

Rhyne Howard: 9 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals

Jordina Canada: 3 points, 6 rebounds, 8 assists, 3 steals







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 29, 2026

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