Atlanta Torment Continues for Wings

Published on July 29, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings fell at home to the Atlanta Dream 82-81 Wednesday night at a sold-out College Park Center. Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas with 24 points, six rebounds, five assists and a season-high four steals, while Azzi Fudd added 20 points off 9-13 shooting. The Wings led by as many as 15 before the Dream rallied, sparked by a 30-point fourth quarter. Atlanta wins the season series 3-0 as Dallas moves to 18-10 overall and the Dream improve to 17-10.

The Wings starters scored 80 of the 81 points, with Jessica Shepard adding her league-best 19th double-double of the year with 16 points and a game-high 14 rebounds. The double-double was Shepard's eight straight, marking the longest double-double streak in Wings history. Paige Bueckers added 16 points and six assists - the 19th time this year she has scored in double figures and dishing at least five assists - third-most in the WNBA.

Dallas shot .493 overall, .267 from three and .643 from the free-throw line - just the second time this season the Wings have shot under 65-percent from the charity stripe, with the other occurrence also coming against Atlanta (May 22). The Dream shot .443 from the field and just .062 from three (1-16) - marking the first time a Wings opponent made one or fewer threes since Sept. 18, 2016; they went 19-25 (.760) from the free-throw line. Atlanta led in rebounding (37-32), points in the paint (58-40), second-chance points (12-11) and bench points (21-1), while Dallas held the edge in fast break points (15-4). Allisha Gray led the Dream with a game-high 25 points, going 9-9 from the free-throw, including 3-3 with 18.7 seconds left.

The Wings wrap up the month of July on the road when they visit the Washington Mystics on Friday. Tipoff on ION is set for 6:30 p.m. CT.

Game Leaders

Points Rebounds Assists

Atlanta Gray (25) Reese (12) Canada (8)

Dallas Ogunbowale (24) Shepard (14) Bueckers (6

First Quarter: Dallas 16, Atlanta 16

The Wings starting lineup included Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, Arike Ogunbowale, Awak Kuier and Jessica Shepard for the 14th time this season. Shepard took the opening tip, directed by Awak Kuier, for a fastbreak layup to open the scoring. Shepard and Ogunbowale combined for Dallas's first eight points as the Wings jumped out to an 8-4 lead after four minutes of play. The teams traded baskets up until the final minute of the quarter when Atlanta reeled for four-straight points to tie the game at 16-16 after 10 minutes. Shepard led all scorers with eight first quarter points, followed by Arike Ogunbowale and Azzi Fudd who chipped in four apiece. Dallas shot 50-percent from the field led by Fudd's 2-2 clip and Shepard's 4-5 mark. The Dream were limited to .375 shooting and committed four turnovers.

Second Quarter: Dallas 22, Atlanta 16

Atlanta took its first lead of the game 45 seconds into the second quarter off an Allisha Gray layup, 18-16. After trading baskets and the lead, Dallas regained the lead with 6:08 left in the half off a Bueckers 14-footer. The Wings went on a 10-0 run to take their first double-digit lead of the game, 36-26, with 2:22 left. Four Dallas players scored during the spurt with Shepard's five-footer capping the run. The Dream ended the half on a 6-2 run to close within six, 38-32, at the break. Dallas shot .563 in the frame, with Bueckers (2-2) and Fudd (2-3) leading the way. Ogunbowale scored eight points in the second for 12 over the first 20 minutes.

Third Quarter: Dallas 26, Atlanta 20

Fudd drained back-to-back triples to balloon the Wings lead to 13, 50-37, at the 5:47 mark. Fudd started the individual 6-0 run with a steal and transition triple. The pair of buckets pushed her into double-figure scoring with 14 points. The Dallas lead grew to 15, 56-41, thanks to a 12-4 scoring run, forcing an Atlanta timeout at the 2:58 mark. Atlanta responded with a 6-0 run to cut the Dallas lead to eight, but Ogunbowale converted an and-1 opportunity and sunk a technical free throw to give the Wings a 64-52 lead headed into the final frame. Ogunbowale added 10 points in the quarter, pushing her total to 22 on 8-of-12 shooting.

Fourth Quarter: Dallas 17, Atlanta 30

Atlanta opened the final stanza on a 10-4 run, cutting the Dallas lead to six, 68-62, with 6:13 remaining. Dallas quickly responded with a 6-2 run, capped by a steal and transition layup by Fudd to give the Wings a 76-67 lead at the 4:06 mark. Atlanta tightened the Dallas lead to three points before Bueckers added cushion with a step-back triple to bring the lead to 79-73 with 1:26 remaining. The Dream answered with their first triple of the night with 25 seconds left and four straight points to bring the game to one possession, 79-77.

Dallas was called for a flagrant foul with 18.7 seconds remaining off an Allisha Gray three-point attempt, giving Gray three attempts from the charity stripe and the ball. Gray knocked down all three to cut the Dallas lead to 81-80 before she scored the eventual game-winning basket with 15 seconds to go. The Wings could not get their final look to fall and the Dream took home an 82-81 victory.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.