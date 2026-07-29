Brittney Sykes Injury Update

Published on July 29, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Toronto Tempo News Release







A Minnesota broadcast last night incorrectly stated that Brittney Sykes was out for the remainder of the season following a plantar fascia injury suffered on June 16. She continues to make progress in her rehabilitation, is in the process of making a full recovery, and is expected to return this season.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 29, 2026

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