Wings Secure Historic Road Win over Sparks

Published on June 5, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Los Angeles, CA - Tonight the Dallas Wings (7-3) defeated the Los Angeles Sparks (4-6), 104-96, on the road at Crypto.com Arena. The win marks the Wings' first regular season road victory over the Sparks since May 26, 2024, and extends the team's win streak to four, the longest streak for Dallas since the 2023 regular season.

All five starters scored in double-digits, led by Arike Ogunbowale who finished with a season-high 30 points, six rebounds and six assists in 34 minutes of action. The outing marks the 24th 30-point performance of her career in regular season action. The eighth-year guard now has 12 games in her career with at least 30 points and five made three-point field goals, which is good for second all-time in WNBA history.

Paige Bueckers recorded her first double-double of the year, notching 18 points and a career-high 14 assists. She also added three rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes of play. Her 14 assists ties Ogunbowale for most assists in a single game in Wings history and the Atlanta Dream's Jordin Canada for most assists by a player in a game this season. She dished out nine of her 14 assists in the first half, the most in a single half in her career, and tied her personal best for assists in a quarter with six in the first frame of action.

Jessica Shepard notched her sixth double-double of the season with 22 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and two steals in 37 minutes of play. Her 22 points tied a season and career best. Shepard now has three career games with at least 20 points, 15 rebounds and five assists which is good for third all-time in WNBA history (tying Tamika Catchings).

Maddy Siegrist finished with 16 points, four rebounds, a career-high four steals and one block in the win. The game marks just the ninth time in Wings history where four players have scored at least 16 points in a game and the first occasions since September 6, 2024. Azzi Fudd rounded out the Wings' double-digit scorers with 11 points, one rebound, two assists and two steals.

The Wings finished the night shooting 53.2% (41/77), while the Sparks shot 53.7% (36/67) in the game. Dallas hit a season-high 41 field goals and tied their season high with 30 assists. The Wings hit the century mark for the second time this regular season and improve to 6-0 when scoring at least 90 points.

Kelsey Plum led the Sparks with 27 points, two rebounds and six assists, while Nneka Ogwumike added a double-double with 13 points and a team-high 10 rebounds.

Dallas moves to 2-0 in Commissioner's Cup play and with the win, Young Leaders, Strong City, the Wings' Commissioner's Cup beneficiary, will receive $3,000, bringing the total thus far to $6,000. The Wings and Sparks will meet next for their second of three regular-season meetings on Sunday, July 19 at 12:00 p.m. CT in Texas.

Next up for Dallas is a road contest against the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday, June 9 at 7:00 p.m. CT. The game will air locally on KFAA and stream on WNBA League Pass.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 5, 2026

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