Dallas Wings Release Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu

Published on June 2, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings have released forward Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu from her player development contract, the team announced today.

The Wings (6-3) return to action on Friday, June 5 when they visit the Los Angeles Sparks (4-4) at Crypto.com Arena. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. CT with the game airing nationally on ION.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 2, 2026

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