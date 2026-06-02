Dallas Wings Release Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu
Published on June 2, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings News Release
Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings have released forward Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu from her player development contract, the team announced today.
The Wings (6-3) return to action on Friday, June 5 when they visit the Los Angeles Sparks (4-4) at Crypto.com Arena. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. CT with the game airing nationally on ION.
Check out the Dallas Wings Statistics
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