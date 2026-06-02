Las Vegas Aces and Public Education Foundation to Champion Clark County Students During 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup

Published on June 2, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Aces today announced the Public Education Foundation (PEF) as the team's nonprofit partner for the 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase.

To honor the WNBA's 30th season and celebrate the league's legacy, each team will compete for donations benefiting organizations that reflect their unique impact and connection to their local communities under this year's theme, "Our Game, Our Legacy."

Through its longstanding partnership with the Clark County School District, PEF has made a lasting impact across Southern Nevada by investing directly in scholarships, teacher development and school resources to help ensure every Clark County student has the support they need to succeed.

PEF's programs span the full educational experience, including:

Scholarships Plus - Awards nearly $6.9 million annually in college and vocational scholarships to more than 750 students, 52% of whom are first-generation college students.

Teacher FastTrack - Helps paraprofessionals earn their teaching credentials, strengthening Nevada's educator pipeline.

PEF Teacher Superstore: Classroom in a Box - Equips teachers with free and low-cost supplies so every student can fully participate in the classroom.

CCSD Book Bus - Brings books directly into neighborhoods across the Valley.

Black Girl Magic: Juneteenth Jubilee Luncheon - Celebrates Black women leaders in the community and supports the pursuit of higher education.

"The Public Education Foundation represents exactly the kind of community-rooted work the Commissioner's Cup is designed to elevate," said Nikki Fargas, president and GM of the Las Vegas Aces. "PEF touches every corner of Clark County - from scholarships and teacher development to school supplies and books on wheels. We're proud to shine a light on the incredible impact they make every day."

The 2026 Commissioner's Cup features each team playing all conference opponents once during a two-week window, with games counting toward the regular-season standings. The Aces open Commissioner's Cup play on June 2 and continue through June 17.

Las Vegas Aces 2026 Commissioner's Cup Schedule:

Tuesday, June 2 - Las Vegas @ Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 6 - Las Vegas vs. Golden State, 12 p.m.

Monday, June 8 - Las Vegas vs. Seattle, 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 11 - Las Vegas @ Portland Fire7 p.m.

Saturday, June 13 - Las Vegas vs. Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Monday, June 15 - Las Vegas @ Dallas, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, June 17 - Las Vegas @ Phoenix, 7 p.m.

As the Aces advance through Commissioner's Cup games, PEF will receive $3,000 for each Aces win and $1,000 for a loss. Further, the Commissioner's Cup champion's nonprofit partner will receive an additional $10,000 donation, while the runner-up team's designated nonprofit will receive $5,000.

The conference leaders will advance to the Commissioner's Cup Championship, where the winning roster will split a $500,000 prize pool.







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