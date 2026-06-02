The King Center Named as WNBA Commissioner's Cup Charity Beneficiary for Atlanta Dream

Published on June 2, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA - The Atlanta Dream announced today that The King Center has been selected as the team's charitable beneficiary for the 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup, the league's in-season competition running from June 1-17.

The Dream opens Commissioner's Cup play tonight at Gateway Center Arena against the Connecticut Sun. The Dream, named after Dr. Martin's Luther King, Jr.'s iconic speech, has had a long-standing partnership with The King Center.

The Commissioner's Cup features designated regular season matchups that also count toward Cup standings, with the top team from each conference advancing to the Championship game on June 30. In addition to on-court competition, the tournament includes a community impact initiative in which each WNBA team partners with a charitable organization. Charitable partners receive $3,000 for every Commissioner's Cup win and $1,000 for each loss, while the Championship winner's partner earns an additional $10,000 and the runner-up receives $5,000.

The Atlanta Dream Commissioner's Cup schedule:

June 2, 2026: vs. Connecticut Sun, 7:30 p.m.ET

June 4, 2026: at Indiana Fever, 7:00 p.m. ET

June 6, 2026: vs. Washington Mystics, 6:00 p.m. ET

June 9, 2026: at Chicago Sky, 7:00 p.m. ET

June 11, 2026: vs. New York Liberty, 7:30 p.m. ET

June 14, 2026: at Toronto Temp, 3:00 p.m. ET

The Dream enter this year's competition after finishing just one tiebreaker shy of the Commissioner's Cup Championship appearance in 2025.

"The King Center is a powerful reflection of what this year's Commissioner's Cup theme, 'Our Game, Our Legacy,' represents," said Aisha Greenlee, the Dream's director of community impact. "As the WNBA celebrates 30 seasons of leadership, progress and cultural impact, we are proud to partner with an organization whose work continues to inspire generations and create meaningful change both in Atlanta and around the world."

Founded by Coretta Scott King in 1968, The King Center preserves and advances the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. through education, youth leadership development, community engagement and the promotion of nonviolent social change. Rooted in Atlanta's history while maintaining a global reach, the organization's mission closely aligns with the Dream's commitment to using sport as a platform for social change.

The partnership underscores the Dream's ongoing investment in community initiatives that uplift and empower the next generation both on and off the court. By partnering with The King Center during the Commissioner's Cup, the organization aims to celebrate Atlanta's enduring legacy of leadership while helping shape a more equitable future.







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