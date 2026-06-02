Marina Mabrey Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Published on June 2, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Toronto Tempo News Release







[Toronto, ON] - The WNBA announced today that Toronto Tempo guard Marina Mabrey has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played from Monday, May 25 through Sunday, May 31. This marks the first weekly honour of her career and first in Tempo franchise history.

Mabrey led the Tempo to a perfect 2-0 week, with wins over the Chicago Sky and the Seattle Storm. She averaged 21.0 points and 5.5 assists per game over that stretch on 57.7 per cent field goal shooting, including 67 per cent of her field goals made being unassisted, showing success at creating her own shots.

In a league season-high 111-point performance on May 27 at Chicago, Mabrey recorded 24 points, seven assists, four rebounds, and a steal while shooting 69.2 per cent from the field. She surpassed 3,000 WNBA career points and is one of eight current players in the Eastern Conference to hold this achievement.

On May 30 against Seattle, she poured in a team-high 18 points and added four assists, three rebounds, and a steal. Her three three-point field goals brought her to 463 total in her career, entering the top 25 among the WNBA's all-time list in three-point field goals made, surpassing New York's Sabrina Ionescu. Having a career year, Mabrey is averaging 18.7 points per game.







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